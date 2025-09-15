VIP
This Is a Turning Point
Bill Maher Had Some Brutal Words for Those Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination
Hollywood Reporter Backtracks After Falsely Claiming Conservatives Blamed 'South Park' for...
UW-River Falls Professor Calls Out Silence After Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Urges Defense of...
UK Rapper Tells Crowd: ‘Rest in Piss, Charlie Kirk’
WaPo Boots Columnist Over Charlie Kirk Social Media Posts
Breaking Ranks: Fetterman Tells Democrats to Dial Back Trump Rhetoric
Campus Audience Laughs As Pro-Life Activist Pauses Campus Event to Announce Kirk Was...
Teacher Suspended After Forcing Kids to Watch Charlie Kirk Assassination Video
Patel Reveals Where Robinson's DNA Was Found and What the Suspect Wrote Before...
Trump, Bessent Tease Big Announcement About TikTok Deal
Trump Calls the Latest Mamdani Endorsement a 'Shocking Development'
VIP
There's a Very Good Reason Ted Cruz Was Seen Painting Over Graffiti Along...
Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs?
Tipsheet

Quds News Shares, Then Deletes Blurred Image of Hannah Einbinder’s ‘Free Palestine’ Emmy Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 15, 2025 1:00 PM
Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Last night, Hollywood held the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. If you missed it, you're not alone.

While we don't have ratings for last night's episode yet, last year the Emmys drew a paltry 6.9 million viewers. That's not the Emmys' lowest ratings (January 2024 was just 4.3 million viewers), but -- for comparison -- Sunday Night Football averaged 21.6 million viewers in 2024.

Advertisement

Part of the reason why people shy away from the Emmys is the blatant politicization of the awards show. Audiences want to be entertained, not lectured, but woke celebrities can't help themselves.

Actress Hannah Einbender won an Emmy for her role on "Hacks" and took time in her speech to say, "Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine." Gee, we can't imagine why no one wants to watch this show.

After winning her award, Einbender spoke to media backstage, and here's what Variety had to say:

In the press room following the win, Einbinder opened up about her comments. “I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart,” she said. “I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and for school children, to create schools in the refugee camps, and it’s an issue that’s really close to my heart. For many reasons, I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel… Boycotting is an effective tool to create pressure on the powers that be to meet the moment. So the Film Workers for Palestine boycott does not boycott individuals, it only boycotts institutions that are directly complicit in the genocide.”

The Quds News Network, a "Palestinian Youth organization," seized on her remarks and posted them on X. They deleted the post, however, and see if you can spot why:

Recommended

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Advertisement

They blurred out Einbinder's chest and shoulders because a woman's bare shoulders are offensive to Islam, of course. Here we'd like to also point out that the actress next to Einbinder, Jean Smart, is a lesbian, and Einbinder says she's bisexual. So we wonder if Quds deleted the post because of the mocking they got or because they realized they were praising a lesbian.

Nothing good, that's what.

Someone in the Emmy press room should ask her.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

GAZA HOLLYWOOD PRO-PALESTINIAN WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
I Have a Solution to Crime Kurt Schlichter
UW-River Falls Professor Calls Out Silence After Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Urges Defense of Free Speech Amy Curtis
Hollywood Reporter Backtracks After Falsely Claiming Conservatives Blamed 'South Park' for Kirk's Death Amy Curtis
WaPo Boots Columnist Over Charlie Kirk Social Media Posts Dmitri Bolt
The Left's Narrative on Charlie Kirk Imploded Over the Weekend...and They're Crashing Out Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson
Advertisement