Quds News Shares, Then Deletes Blurred Image of Hannah Einbinder’s ‘Free Palestine’ Emmy Speech

Last night, Hollywood held the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. If you missed it, you're not alone.

While we don't have ratings for last night's episode yet, last year the Emmys drew a paltry 6.9 million viewers. That's not the Emmys' lowest ratings (January 2024 was just 4.3 million viewers), but -- for comparison -- Sunday Night Football averaged 21.6 million viewers in 2024.

Part of the reason why people shy away from the Emmys is the blatant politicization of the awards show. Audiences want to be entertained, not lectured, but woke celebrities can't help themselves.

Actress Hannah Einbender won an Emmy for her role on "Hacks" and took time in her speech to say, "Go Birds, f*** ICE, and free Palestine." Gee, we can't imagine why no one wants to watch this show.

After winning her award, Einbender spoke to media backstage, and here's what Variety had to say:

In the press room following the win, Einbinder opened up about her comments. “I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart,” she said. “I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors right now in the north of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and for school children, to create schools in the refugee camps, and it’s an issue that’s really close to my heart. For many reasons, I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel… Boycotting is an effective tool to create pressure on the powers that be to meet the moment. So the Film Workers for Palestine boycott does not boycott individuals, it only boycotts institutions that are directly complicit in the genocide.”

The Quds News Network, a "Palestinian Youth organization," seized on her remarks and posted them on X. They deleted the post, however, and see if you can spot why:

They blurred out Einbinder's chest and shoulders because a woman's bare shoulders are offensive to Islam, of course. Here we'd like to also point out that the actress next to Einbinder, Jean Smart, is a lesbian, and Einbinder says she's bisexual. So we wonder if Quds deleted the post because of the mocking they got or because they realized they were praising a lesbian.

Hahahaha. Nothing says “Hollywood & Hamas are bff’s” more than their media mouthpiece blurring her body from neck to waist. What would happen to Einbinder the moment she steps on Gaza soil? https://t.co/LVnS7DJYT7 — AdinaZ 🇺🇸🇮🇱🤌🏼 🪬⚖️ (@lackboys3) September 15, 2025

Nothing good, that's what.

Hahaha they blurred her shoulders to broadcast her “free Palestine” stance.

I wonder if women discrimination for Hannah Einbinder is an issue that is “close to heart”? https://t.co/Nv2XzP4Smt — Nadav Pollak (@NadavPollak) September 15, 2025

Someone in the Emmy press room should ask her.

