Why the NYT Needed to Correct Their Article on Charlie Kirk
A Dem Rep Was Heard Saying How He Truly Felt About Charlie Kirk's...
Who's That Bearded Man Caught Cheering As Charlie Kirk Is Shot? He's Come...
Here's What Happened to Some Office Depot Staffers Who Refused to Print Charlie...
Carolina Panthers Staffer Fired After Trashing Charlie Kirk on Social Media
Forward, For Charlie
From Mainstream Press to Fakestream Press, and Falling Fast
Peter Navarro Shows Us What Weaponization Looks Like
Congress Should Rein in Overreach by the SEC
Charlie Kirk: a Martyr For Truth
Please Stop with the Conspiracy Theories About the Charlie Kirk Assassination
The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Silence That Got Us Here
With Charlie’s Assassination, the Left Proves They’re 'Here to Preserve Democracy, Not to...
Charlie Kirk, RIP
Tipsheet

Pete Hegseth Says Military Will Track and Discipline Service Members Who Mock or Celebrate Kirk's Death

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 13, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Conservatives are pushing back against a slew of Leftists using social media to mock and praise the assassination of Charlie Kirk. A member of the Secret Service, Anthony Pough, wrote of Kirk's death on Facebook, saying, "You can't circumvent karma, she doesn’t leave." He was later placed on administrative leave.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Hegseth called such behavior from members of our military "completely unacceptable."

Hegseth's Chief Pentagon Spokesman & Senior Advisor Sean Parnell has "zero tolerance" for it.

Now, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is ordering staff to find and identify members of the military who do the same.

Here's more from NBC News:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told staff to find and identify military members, and any individual associated with the Pentagon, who have mocked or appeared to condone Charlie Kirk’s murder so they can be punished, according to two defense officials. 

Several service members have been relieved of their jobs due to social media posts about Kirk, the officials said. 

Hegseth and other senior Pentagon leaders have posted on X calling on others to report any military members or Defense Department staffers who post anything that could be interpreted as unsympathetic toward Kirk’s death.

Dozens of service members and civilian Pentagon employees have been called out on X, with their posts about Kirk highlighted and collected under the hashtag #RevolutionariesintheRanks.

Recommended

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed as a Leftist Matt Vespa
Advertisement

There are multiple examples of the kind of rhetoric being directed at Kirk and other conservatives. This includes Major Brian Harlow, who blamed the recent Colorado school shooting on Kirk and that Kirk would've caused harm "if he continued to live."

Harlow went on to incite violence against Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy.

One commenter on X objected to the move, saying, "Using military resources to police speech about a civilian political figure. This is exactly how democratic institutions get weaponized," and another saying, "Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth is deploying the thought police, ordering staff to track down anyone in the military who mocked or condoned Kirk’s murder."

Advertisement

Others were more supportive of the move, citing concerns about safety and trusting military members who applaud the murder of someone over his political views. Unlike civilians, the military has a code of conduct, and advocating for or celebrating someone's murder could violate that code of conduct or the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed as a Leftist Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened to Some Office Depot Staffers Who Refused to Print Charlie Kirk Poster Matt Vespa
Who's That Bearded Man Caught Cheering As Charlie Kirk Is Shot? He's Come Forward. Matt Vespa
Lefty Trump Supporter Nails Why the Dems' Reaction to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Worthless Matt Vespa
A Dem Rep Was Heard Saying How He Truly Felt About Charlie Kirk's Assassination. It's Awful. Matt Vespa
Why the NYT Needed to Correct Their Article on Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed as a Leftist Matt Vespa
Advertisement