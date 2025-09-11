Team Biden Fires Back Over Kamala Harris Memoir '107 Days'

During the 2024 election, there were multiple reports of tensions between the Kamala Harris and Joe Biden camps. Axios reported in October of last year that the relationship between the Harris campaign and the Biden White House was "increasingly fraught" in the run-up to election day. This includes the White House holding an "impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room Friday just as Harris was about to do an event in Michigan, ensuring that her event would get less TV coverage" and BIden praising Ron DeSantis as "gracious" and "cooperative" after Harris accused DeSantis of not taking her phone call about hurricane relief.

Yesterday, we learned Kamala Harris "unleashed" on Biden in her upcoming memoir, 107 Days. Now Joe Biden's team is firing back at his former VP:

New: Bidenworld explodes at Harris over the book excerpt after years of simmering tensions.

Here's more:

Former aides to Joe Biden reacted with rage Wednesday to an excerpt from Kamala Harris' upcoming book in which she said the ex-president was "reckless" to run again and accused Biden's team of sabotaging her during her vice presidency. Why it matters: The Biden and Harris camps publicly have claimed they were united through the four years of Biden's presidency, but now Harris is trying to distance herself from him — after not doing so during her short run for president. The release of the excerpt from her book, "107 Days" — due out Sept. 23 — has exposed years of hurt feelings and frustrations.

"Vice President Harris was simply not good at the job," said one former Biden White House official. "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration's key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was."

Biden is "not the reason she struggled in office or tanked her 2019 [presidential] campaign," the ex-official said. "Or lost the 2024 campaign, for that matter. The independent variable there is the vice president, not Biden or his aides."

Biden's aides continued their attacks on Kamala Harris, including her role as the administration's Border Czar, noting that "On the border stuff in particular I'd also say, if she had spent a fraction of the time and energy doing the work that she did on complaining, about how she was perceived, she would have been perceived a whole lot better."

That same aide also shamed Harris for not speaking up about Biden's reelection bid, "I'm not sure the very robust defense of not having the courage to speak up in the moment about Biden running is quite as persuasive as she thinks it is. If this is her attempt at political absolution: Lots of luck in your senior year."

Other former aides to Harris came to her defense, including Carolina Ferrerosa Young, who blamed the Biden team for excluding Harris from the administration, "If the VP has a limited substantive role in an administration’s work streams… that is a failing on the President’s team. Every single person on her small policy team was suddenly looped into many longstanding work streams we didn’t know about… as soon as she became the nominee."

Ernesto Apreza also defended his former boss, posting on X, "Like clockwork. Different day, same subset of clowns. Predictably and true to form, they miss the point and reinforce exactly what Harris is saying."

Anatole Jenkins, the former National Organizing Director for the Biden-Harris campaign, was more blunt about the Biden team's objections to Harris' book, saying, "Hit dogs holler."

This is, undoubtedly, not the end of the Democratic Party infighting. Harris' book launches on September 23, with a 15-city tour to kick off on September 24. It's very likely Biden supporters will not let the tour go uninterrupted.

