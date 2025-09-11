Soft-on-Crime Michigan Prosecutor Carol Siemon Mocks Charlie Kirk's Gun Views in Wake of Assassination

In February 2023, three Michigan State University students were killed and five more were wounded when Anthony McRae opened fire on campus. McRae was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Advertisement

McRae shouldn't have had that weapon. In 2019, he was nabbed on gun charges, specifically illegally carrying a concealed handgun without a permit. Those charges, however, were lessened by Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon, a progressive Democrat. Instead, McRae pleaded to a lesser misdemeanor gun charge and was on probation for about a year.

That's important because Carol Siemon is one of the Leftist ghouls politicizing the assassination of Charlie Kirk at the TPUSA "American Comeback Tour" stop in Orem, Utah. Siemon is blaming Kirk's pro-Second Amendment views for his death.

Fmr Ingham Prosecutor Carol Siemon mocks Charlie Kirk assassination: ‘I’m sure he doesn’t mind’ after supporting ‘nearly unfettered abilities to possess and use firearms’ https://t.co/Lj70TREx7r — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) September 11, 2025

Here's more:

Former Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon weighed in on Charlie Kirk’s murder on Wednesday with a social media post indicting Kirk for not supporting “sensible firearm control.” In her role as prosecutor, Siemon sought “racial equity” when accepting plea deals for murderers, including Michigan State University shooter Anthony Dwayne McRae, who killed three students and injured four more in 2023. Prosecutor Siemon had previously let McRae walk on a 2019 felony weapons charge without jail time or banning him from purchasing weapons. Kirk was killed by a high-caliber assassin’s bullet while speaking to an audience at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder leaves behind a wife and two children, aged 3 and 6 months.

As a prosecutor, Siemon had a policy of not pushing gun charges when the suspect was a person of color. McRae was Black. Siemon's office also ended enforcement of laws related to illegal gun and drug possession seized during traffic stops because the majority of offenders were Black. Her race-based soft-on-crime policies led to the deaths of many innocent Michiganders.

Tom Leonard, former Michigan House Speaker and current gubernatorial candidate, pushed back on Siemon's abhorrent comments, writing on Facebook, "Carol Siemon, a young father and husband is dead and you find a way to politicize this. That said, this is rich coming from a prosecutor that refused to prosecute gun crimes, making Lansing one of the most dangerous cities in the country during your time as the county’s chief law enforcement officer. I hope one day you’ll be able to find peace and rid your heart of the darkness, pain, and bitterness that’s in right now."