Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom Respond to SCOTUS Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids

Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued a critical ruling regarding ICE raids on Los Angeles and other California communities.

In response, Mayor Karen Bass attacked the ruling in a post on X and said, "I want the entire nation to hear me when I say this isn’t just an attack on the people of LA, this is an attack on every person in every city in this country. Today’s ruling is not only dangerous – it’s un-American and threatens the fabric of personal freedom in the U.S."

The ruling was 6-3. Justice Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, said, "But the fact remains that, under the laws passed by Congress and the President, they are acting illegally by remaining in the United States—at least unless Congress and the President choose some other legislative approach to legalize some or all of those individuals now illegally present in the country. And by illegally immigrating into and remaining in the country, they are not only violating the immigration laws, but also jumping in front of those noncitizens who follow the rules and wait in line to immigrate into the United States through the legal immigration process."

The three liberal Justices dissented.

Now so does the angry L.A. mayor, Karen Bass:

An apoplectic Karen Bass says she “dissents” from SCOTUS ruling today allowing ICE sweeps to restart in LA.



Bass called the Supreme Court a body that "used to advance civil rights and defend personal liberties" and said it has now given law enforcement the freedom to racially profile. She also quoted Justice Sotomayor's dissent, "We should not have to live in a country where the government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work in a low-wage job."

Governor Gavin Newsom also issued a statement on the ruling:

Trump’s hand-picked Supreme Court majority just became the Grand Marshal for a parade of racial terror in Los Angeles. This isn’t about enforcing immigration laws — it’s about targeting Latinos and anyone who doesn’t look or sound like Stephen Miller’s idea of an American, including U.S. citizens and children, to deliberately harm California’s families and small businesses. Trump’s private police force now has a green light to come after your family — and every person is now a target — but we will continue fighting these abhorrent attacks on Californians.

Newsom vowed to fight the ruling, although he noted legal options are now "limited."

The Department of Homeland Security posted on X that it will continue to "flood the zone" in L.A., and Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the ruling "a win for the safety of Californians and the rule of law."

