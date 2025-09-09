A Violent Armed Robber Is Back on Chicago's Streets After Judge Denies Prosecutor's Detention Request

The Democratic Party's soft-on-crime stance has dominated the news cycle over the past couple of weeks as President Trump moved to reduce crime in Washington, D.C., and other major American cities. Democrats pushed back, calling the plan to make our cities safer a "fascist takeover" while insisting, as Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker did after Chicago's violent Labor Day Weekend, that big cities simply have crime.

Advertisement

So it's fitting we go back to Chicago once again for this story. The city has been plagued for years not only by shootings but also by violent mobs that rob stores and damage property, as well as other violent crimes.

Aman Terry, 22, is accused of attacking and robbing a man in the River North neighborhood. Terry and an unnamed accomplice approached the man and demanded to know what he had in his pockets before that accomplice allegedly pulled a chain off the victim's neck.

Prosecutors demanded Terry be held in detention, given the serious nature of his crimes. A judge denied that request:

Prosecutors say he violently attacked and robbed a man in River North.



When the victim offered him $50 to get his property back, he allegedly took the $50 and punched the victim again.



A judge rejected the state’s detention petition.https://t.co/GX6vq9ZB0O — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) September 7, 2025

Here's more:

The victim tried to retrieve his necklace but only got the chain back, not the pendant. Prosecutors said he pleaded for the pendant, which had sentimental value, and even offered the attackers $50 to return his belongings. Instead, prosecutors say, Terry took the $50, punched the victim in the face again, and left. The victim sought treatment at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center the next day, where he was diagnosed with a concussion, bruising, and a large bump on his forehead. Just two hours after the robbery, Chicago police arrested Terry on an unrelated matter. Officers said he interfered with a street stop near the intersection of State and Oak streets. ... Terry allegedly resisted arrest, injuring an officer’s knee. He was charged with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of felony resisting.

Days after resisting arrest, the injured officer identified Terry through surveillance photos provided by detectives working the case. The officer recognized Terry from the distinctive blue hoodie he was wearing and detectives apprehended Terry.

Terry was also charged with robbery, aggravated battery in a public place, and unlawful restraint in connection with the first crime.

Despite the charges against Terry, Judge Susana Ortiz denied the prosecution's request to detain Terry and instead ordered him released with ankle monitoring.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership