UW Madison Journalism Professor Gives Students Assignment to Identify As 'Privileged' or 'Marginalized'

Colleges and universities have been hotbeds of DEI and woke indoctrination for years. Despite the Trump administration's best efforts to curtail those discriminatory and detrimental practices, the Left are not surrendering in the woke war anytime soon. Which is why it comes as no surprise to any of us that the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in deep blue Dane County, Wisconsin, is still working DEI into the curriculum.

This story, in particular, is very eye-opening because the professor in question is part of Madison's once-prestigious journalism school, which explains quite a bit about the state of our mainstream media.

Professor Lindsay Palmer gave her class a first-day assignment that included identifying whether or not the students were 'privileged' or 'marginalized.'

A University of Wisconsin journalism professor requires students on the first day of class to list their "socio-cultural identities" and explain how they are either "privileged" or "marginalized." pic.twitter.com/5IpI2GuQNr — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 5, 2025

O'Donnell was able to get a screenshot of the assignment.

Seriously, this is the most insane welcome-to-class assignment ever: pic.twitter.com/KKyZQkOqFn — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 5, 2025

Here are the questions (emphasis original):

1. Why are you taking this class, and how do you see it helping you pursue your career goals? 2. What are some of your socio-cultural identities? Are any of these identities privileged? Are any of them marginalized? (For instance, your professor identifies as a White, cis-gender woman with a U.S. Passport. Although she has been in a hetero-passing marriage for many years, she is pansexual. Privileges: Whiteness and cis-gender people are privileged not only in U.S. society, but also in many parts of the world. Marginalization: Even in the 21st century, women still often fight for equal pay, opportunities, and respect. Pansexual people are often misunderstood by both gay and straight people. What is more, any kind of queer sexuality continues to arous suspicion in many parts of the world (including here in the U.S.). 3. How might your socio-cultural identit(ies) impact the way you understand events unfolding in other parts of the world? 4. What are some strategies for remaining aware of any socio-cultural privilege you might enjoy, particularly in this class? 5. What are the top 3 most important things that would help you to feel like this classroom is a safe and productive space for you to participate (out loud)?

This is not the first time UW-Madison has made the news for woke ideology. Back in 2021, the school removed a 42-ton boulder known as 'Chamberlain Rock' from its main campus because students saw the inanimate object as a 'symbol of anti-Blackness' and then-Chancellor Rebecca Blank said the decision came "after more than a year of in-depth conversations with stakeholders from across the spectrum."

As for the claims of privilege, the salary for journalism professors like Palmer ranges from $120-$160k per year at UW-Madison, and the estimated cost to attend the school is just under $30,000 per year. Dane County has a median household income of $88,000, ranking 6th out of the state's 71 counties. In short, anyone working or attending school in Madison is privileged.

