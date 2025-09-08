Georgia Daycare Worker Accused of Abusing One-Year-Old Boy Released on Bail

While President Trump and his administration are pushing to clean up crime in our cities, the Democratic Party continues to push soft-on-crime policies in the name of 'equity' and 'criminal justice reform.'

Every day, we get stories about another crime, and that story usually follows the same format: the criminal commits a crime, gets out on low (or no) bail, and goes on to commit another crime.

This story out of Georgia follows that same pattern. A childcare worker, 54-year-old Yvette Thurston, is accused of abusing a one-year-old child and leaving his face cut and bruised. It turns out Thurston was released on bail following her August arrest.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Yvette Thurston, 54, was let go on a $44,000 bond on Aug. 16 after she was charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse and one of first-degree aggravated battery. Chief Magistrate Ann Marie Rose-Emmons, the judge overseeing Thurston’s case, was subjected to death threats after granting the alleged abuser bond. District Attorney Joe Mulholland, who is with the South Georgia Circuit, was quick to come to Rose-Emmons’ defense and condemned the threats of violence against her. 'Our office will not tolerate abuse of the children in our community, who are entrusted to others for their safety while their parents work to make a living. Likewise, we will not tolerate threats against our judges, who are carrying out their sworn duty under the laws of the State of Georgia,' he wrote in a statement.

Thurston was arrested on August 11 after the family of the child, named Clay, found him with his eye swollen and bruised and numerous scrapes on his face. Thurston allegedly told the family that another child had hit Clay with a toy; Clay's parents tracked down security video from the daycare and it showed Thurston hitting their son.

Cory Weeks, Clay's father, posted on Facebook after hearing of Thurston's release, 'I am aware that the woman that did this is no longer behind bars. Honestly, I was told this would likely happen because that is how our justice system works. Of course my wife and I do not agree with this, but we don’t get to ultimately make that decision. It is important that we all allow the investigators and legal system to thoroughly complete their responsibilities to achieve the result WE ALL WANT.' The Weeks also had a three-year-old son, Wyatt, who was uninjured.

The state of Georgia issued the daycare an emergency closure order, pending further investigation from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

