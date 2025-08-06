DHS Announces 'Speedway Slammer' Debut in Indiana

The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that there is now a new "Alligator Alcatraz." The new ICE detention space has been tagged the "Speedway Slammer."

“COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds,” said Noem. “Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country."

The Miami Correction Center in Indiana will be expanded to house criminal illegal aliens prior to their deportation. ICE has partnered with the Indiana Department of Corrections, the second state partnership aimed at immigrations enforcement. Provisions from President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill will fund the partnership between DHS and the state government.

“We are proud to work with President Trump and Secretary Noem as they remove the worst of the worst with this innovative partnership,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Indiana is taking a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration and will continue to lead the way among states.”

The Speedway Slammer 🏁 pic.twitter.com/fXlTgWW8jA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 5, 2025

The DHS post features an IndyCar with a white wrap labeled ICE. The number five can also be seen on the car. Patricio O'Ward Junco, known widely as Pato O'Ward, competes full-time in the IndyCar Series, driving the number five Chevrolet. O'Ward was born in Mexico but later moved to San Antonio, Texas, where he now lives. The racer shared on The Marshall Pruett Podcast that his Irish surname comes from his great-grandfather but that he considers himself "full blown Mexican." However, DHS has not commented on the number choice and whether it was intentional or not. Penske Entertainment owns the majority of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was not consulted before the DHS announcement. “We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of (the Aug. 5) announcement,” said Penske Entertainment, according to an IndyStar report. “Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter." The Department of Homeland Security has not taken down the post or issued a retraction. "If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer," said Noem. "Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App."

