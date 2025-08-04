'Operation Seek and Ye Shall Find Out' Arrests 48 Child Predators

An undercover operation in Florida, labeled "Operation Seek and Ye Shall Find Out," led to the arrests of 48 men, including 6 illegal aliens. The sting against child sex predators lasted for six days in Marion County, Florida.

Advertisement

The report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the men used various social media platforms, including Snapchat and dating apps, to meet children and to coordinate physical meetings. Undercover officers interacted with the men, who believed they were communicating with 13-15 year old children.

The alleged predators possessed condoms, guns, alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs at the time of their arrests, according to investigators.

Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier spoke Wednesday at a press conference held after the operation.

"As a father, I am outraged by the heinous crimes we spoke about today," said Uthmeier. "As Attorney General, I’m proud of the brave officers behind this record-breaking operation. The predators arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office thought they were meeting children—instead they were met with handcuffs. In Florida, we protect our kids and hold predators accountable."

The men were arrested on numerous charges, including traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual conduct, human trafficking, using a computer to solicit a child, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and transmitting material harmful to a minor.

Six of the forty-eight men arrested were foreign nationals, from Jamaica, El Salvador, Dubai, and India. A student from the University of Florida studying on a visa was one of the men arrested.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Wood told the press one of the illegal aliens, Francisco Alvarez Tello, laughed while being arrested by law enforcement.

"So, all of you that don't think that there's a problem at the border, and those in Washington, D.C., all the way to the top, that keep burying their head in the sand on this issue, you're morons," said Wood. "Now, we may not be able to prevent the conversation but it sure as hell can prevent them from meeting up with him, because they met up with my detectives, when they were expecting to meet a thirteen to a fifteen year old child."

🚨Marion County, FL: The Sheriff's Office announced the results of a recent sting operation targeting child predators.



During the press conference, the Sheriff specifically identified two as illegal aliens, Francisco Alvarez Tello and Kirtan Patel.



Some great quotes in there... pic.twitter.com/FmevP3CxNk — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) July 30, 2024

Wood also addressed the importance of parents being informed about online dangers and about their child's online activities.

"Parents, we will never arrest every single one of them," said Wood. "You have to know what your child is doing online. And children have to know what dangers are lurking online. As a sheriff and as a father, I understand the anger and disgust a parent has towards these types of individuals. I assure you that we will continue to attack this plague head-on."

Advertisement

A massive, multiagency, six-day undercover operation targeting child sex predators resulted in 48 arrests — including SIX criminal aliens.



We placed detainers on the six criminal aliens who had come to the U.S. to sexually abuse and exploit children.



One of the aliens… pic.twitter.com/1uL5GgtgQC — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) August 4, 2025

The report from the Marion County Sheriff's Office alleges that many of these men used social media platforms to arrange explicit meet-ups locations. Forty of the men have been charged with traveling to meet a minor for illegal sexual conduct and human trafficking.

Uthmeier stated the Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against Snapchat, alleging the platform violated Florida laws designed to protect its children.

"There is no defense," said Uthmeier. "There is no justification. There is no excuse. It cannot happen, and it will not happen in Florida."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!