Even President Trump Said It's the 'HOTTEST' Ad Out there

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | August 04, 2025 3:30 PM
Sydney Sweeney and President Trump are influencing the stock market. American Eagle Outfitters stock rose nearly 21% on Monday after President Trump joined the debate about the "controversial" ad campaign featuring the blonde actress. 

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there," said President Trump in a Truth Social post. "It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney!"




 

The ads featuring Sweeney are based in a play on words. In one ad, the phrase "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" is painted over and replaced by "Sydney Sweeney has great genes." The word usage has generated controversy over the ad's message. 

American Eagle responded Sunday to the online backlash with an Instagram post. "'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans' is and always about the jeans," said the company. "Her jeans. Her story." 

President Trump's post on Monday also referenced advertising campaigns from two other companies: Jaguar and Bud Light. 

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Jaguar recently issued an advertisement for their new line of electric cars, which featured colorfully-clad models and no vehicles. Bud Light's advertising has also faced criticism from conservatives over the company's choice to promote Bud Light beer in a series of ads featuring Dylan Mulvaney, a man cosplaying as a woman, and TikTok personality. 

In the words of President Trump, "The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

