DOJ Blocked: Wife of ICEBlock Creator Fired From Government Position

A staffer from the Department of Justice claims she was abruptly fired after the department learned her husband had designed the controversial "ICEBlock" app that warns users when Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are nearby.

Carolyn Feinstein worked as a forensic accountant for the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Austin, Texas, for almost ten years until Friday, when she was terminated via email. She alleges that her termination was "retribution" from the department because of her connections to the controversial ICEBlock app.

“This was retribution. I was fired because of the actions, or activism, of my husband,” said Feinstein, according to the Daily Beast. “It is insulting to me because I dedicated myself and my career to serving the people of the United States, and now the DOJ is claiming I was attempting to harm some of them. And that’s not true.”

Feinstein's husband, Joshua Aaron, developed the ICEBlock app, and Carolyn owns minority shares of All U Chart, Inc., the company that hosts the IP for ICEBlock. She said that her involvement was purely practical so that “if Joshua were incapacitated, or further, I have the ability to shut it down.”

“ICEBlock is an app that illegal aliens use to evade capture while endangering the lives of ICE officers," said a spokesperson for the DOJ, according to The New York Post. The spokesperson confirmed that the DOJ had investigated Feinstein's interests and that the department “will not tolerate threats against law enforcement or law enforcement officers."

Carolyn Feinstein said she informed the DOJ of her connections to ICEBlock when her husband started receiving death threats after the app was advertised on CNN.

“Since we live in the same house, I thought it was pertinent to contact my employer, the DOJ, to notify them of death threats that were coming in and just in case I needed to be out of the office, so they would be prepared,” said Feinstein.

Last Wednesday, pro-Trump influencer Laura Loomer claimed on X that she had identified Feinstein as Aaron’s spouse and revealed that the couple lives together in Texas.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨



The wife of the founder of the ICEBlock App that allows people to disrupt ICE raids and obstruct, dox, and harass ICE agents is currently employed at the DOJ in Austin, Texas as an Auditor!



Joshua Aaron is the founder of ICEBlock, and records examined by… pic.twitter.com/EXrUBaRb7U — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 16, 2025

Following Loomer's post, Tom Homan was interviewed on NewsMax, where he confirmed that he had contacted the DOJ over Loomer's tip.

“All [Aaron is] doing is giving a heads up to criminals," said Homan, in reference to the ICEBlock creator. “The DOJ’s looking at it, and they need to throw some people in jail."

Feinstein said her termination from her DOJ position happened "within 24 hours" of Homan's comments on NewsMax being aired, according to the Daily Beast.

“My service to the people of the United States was unbiased,” said Feinstein. “Each one of them landed on the same level for me. I didn’t play favourites, I didn’t have a disservice to any person within the United States because of who they are, what they look like, or where they work.”

