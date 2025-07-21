DHS Secretary Noem Slams Sanctuary Cities Following Shooting of Off-Duty CPB Officer

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took time on Monday to visit the off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer who was shot in New York City during an attempted robbery. Noem held a press conference later that day blaming sanctuary cities as complicit in the shooting of this officer.

"Make no mistake," said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. "This officer is in the hospital today fighting for his life because of the policies of the mayor of this city, the city council, and the people who were in charge of keeping the public safe."

One of the two suspects has been identified as Dominican national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, who was released into the United States during the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"Miguel Francisco Moran Nunez has a rap sheet that is a mile long," said Noem. "He was arrested. He was charged with grand larceny and also assault. The state of Massachusetts has an active warrant out for him for armed robbery with a firearm. He also has many other charges against him, such as kidnapping and witness intimidation. There is no reason that someone who is scum of the earth like this should be running loose on the streets of New York City."

I am enormously grateful to God that this @CBP officer is still with us today. His quick action speaks to the tenacity and excellence of our CBP and federal law enforcement officers.



— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 21, 2025

"Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals," said Tom Homan, at the press conference Monday. "President Trump is not gonna tolerate it, and I'll work every day with Secretary Noem to make sure we get as many bad guys, illegal aliens out of this country that we can."

To date, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has made 130,000 arrests, detaining over 90,000 immigrants with pre-existing criminal charges, according to Tom Homan.

"Do the math," said Homan. "That's seventy percent."

Homan said that ICE and CBP will operate regardless of cities' refusal to cooperate. He blames sanctuary cities' policies for increasing risk to the community.

"We're gonna have more agents in New York City to look for that bad guy, so sanctuary cities get exactly what they don't want: more agents in the community and more agents in the worksite," said Homan. "If we can't arrest that bad guy in the safety and security of the county jail, then we'll arrest him in the community. And when we arrest him in the community, if he's with others that are in the country illegally, they're coming too."

🚨🚨🚨Tom Homan has a message for sanctuary cities:



— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, joined by CBP's Director of Field Operations Francis Russo, also held a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Russo said the NYPD's quick response to the hard to reach scene at Riverside Park in Washington Heights helped to save the officer's life.

"We expect him to make a speedy recovery, and our hearts go out to him and his family," said Russo.

NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it did not appear that the officer was targeted because of his occupation. She said shell casings and blood found at the scene are being processed for DNA evidence.

"The NYPD is working hand-in-hand with Customs and Border Protection through the HSI Violent Gang Taskforce to confirm that the person of interest in custody is the perp who shot the officer, as well as find and apprehend his accomplice," Tisch said.

🚨NEW — DHS has released footage of an illegal alien SHOOTING an off duty CPB Officer in NY.



— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2025

The off-duty officer was shot in the face and forearm, and he returned fire from his personal weapon. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem where he is now in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries and is communicating with visitors through hand gestures, according to CBS News.

During Monday's presser, Tom Homan said, "I've buried Border Patrol agents. I've buried ICE agents. Luckily, thank God, we're not burying one today."