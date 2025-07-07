Phone Scammers Prey on Victims of Catastrophic Texas Flooding, Those Looking to Help

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice addressed the press Monday morning, sharing that recovery efforts for the catastrophic flash flooding in Texas are being challenged by exploitative scammers.

Advertisement

Both the families of victims and local hotlines set up to report missing persons are being targeted.

"This is a worldwide discussion. We're dealing with scammers," said Rice. "Victims' families are being reached out to saying that 'they have their kids, pay me money.' It's heartbreaking. It's absolutely heartbreaking."

SICK: SCAMMERS are calling families of flood victims trying to extort money from them in their grief.



"We also are getting a lot of fake calls."



"We're dealing with scammers. Victims' families are being reached out to saying they have their kids, pay me money."



"It's… pic.twitter.com/6gK0ykBCK6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2025

"We're dealing with mental health issues, where people are calling saying they have visions," Rice added. "All of these things, we're dealing with on a day to day basis, and we're having to vet this information. And it becomes very taxing on our people."

At least 41 people are still missing after torrential rains tore through central Texas on Friday, according to an update by Fox News. Ten young girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp near the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, are still unaccounted for, according to county officials. As of Monday afternoon, the death toll has risen to 89.

Officials are also sending out warnings to people looking to help – whether by volunteering or sending in donations – as Texas continues to reel from the deadly floods.

During a press conference, officials shared that those wanting to contribute should donate funds directly to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. The nonprofit’s website says it "will direct funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance.”

Mayor Joe Herring said that volunteers looking to help should first register with the Kerrville Salvation Army.

“We need focused and coordinated volunteers," said Herring. "Not random people showing up and doing what they do."

In South Dakota, Attorney General Marty Jackley issued a warning to South Dakota residents about possible donation scams claiming to be connected to the relief efforts in Texas.

“Scammers always use tragedies like this to prey on the public’s compassion,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I encourage everyone to stay alert, trust your instincts and verify the request before you act.”

Advertisement

The Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division listed tips for citizens who may be asked to donate.