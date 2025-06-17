Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer Was Epic.

Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about his views on immigration on the Tuesday morning airing of The View. When host Joy Behar asked about his reaction to ICE operations as an immigrant, he didn't hesitate to share.

"When you come to America, you are a guest, and you have to behave like a guest," said Schwarzenegger. "Every single thing, if it's my body building career, if it's my acting career, becoming governor, the beautiful family I've created, all of this is because of America. That's why I'm so, so happy to see firsthand that this is the greatest country in the world, and this is the land of opportunity."

"The key thing is also at the same time that we got to do things legal," said Schwarzenegger. His statement was met with audible gasps. As he continued to speak, one of the hosts put her hand on his arm, as if to stop him from speaking, but he was not dissuaded.

"I think the important thing to think about is that when I come to America, I want to use America for the great opportunities it has, in education, in jobs, in creating a family, all of those kind of things," said Schwarzenegger. "Then you have to think about, okay, if I get all of those things from America, then I have to give something back. I have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America."

Schwarzenegger also talked about being asked to give the keynote speech at Mount Vernon on July 4th to "celebrate the 250th anniversary of America." There will be over 7,000 people at the event, as well as some who will be sworn in as American citizens during the event, according to Schwarzenegger.