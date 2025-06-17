No, the Right Isn't Divided on Potential American-led Airstrikes on Iran
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded?
She Got a Permit to Raise Chickens—Now the City Wants to Fine Her...
The Manhunt Is Over—Now We’re Learning Who the Minnesota Assassin Really Was
Stop Panicking—We Elected a President, Not a Coward
Political Theater or Obstruction? NYC Democrat Candidate Detained After ICE Confrontation
ICE Agents Under Attack—and California Democrats Just Made It Worse
Fetterman: Israel Should’ve Taken Out Iran’s Supreme Leader—No Mercy
Trump Issues Warning to Iran's Supreme Leader
VIP
Poll Shows Good News for Trump Fighting Antisemitism
Israeli Officials See War As Protecting US, Removing ‘Existential Threats’
Troops Were Mobilized in 3 States to Support ICE
SCOTUS Yet Again Rules in Favor of Nuns Fighting Mandates That Violate Their...
'I'd Pull the Trigger': Former Coast Guard Officer Arrested for Alleged Threats to...
Tipsheet

Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer Was Epic.

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | June 17, 2025 3:00 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about his views on immigration on the Tuesday morning airing of The View. When host Joy Behar asked about his reaction to ICE operations as an immigrant, he didn't hesitate to share.

Advertisement

"When you come to America, you are a guest, and you have to behave like a guest," said Schwarzenegger. "Every single thing, if it's my body building career, if it's my acting career, becoming governor, the beautiful family I've created, all of this is because of America. That's why I'm so, so happy to see firsthand that this is the greatest country in the world, and this is the land of opportunity." 

"The key thing is also at the same time that we got to do things legal," said Schwarzenegger. His statement was met with audible gasps. As he continued to speak, one of the hosts put her hand on his arm, as if to stop him from speaking, but he was not dissuaded. 

Recommended

Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

"I think the important thing to think about is that when I come to America, I want to use America for the great opportunities it has, in education, in jobs, in creating a family, all of those kind of things," said Schwarzenegger. "Then you have to think about, okay, if I get all of those things from America, then I have to give something back. I have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America." 

Schwarzenegger also talked about being asked to give the keynote speech at Mount Vernon on July 4th to "celebrate the 250th anniversary of America." There will be over 7,000 people at the event, as well as some who will be sworn in as American citizens during the event, according to Schwarzenegger.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded? Matt Vespa
NYT Warns Voters: This Leading Candidate Is Too Left Wing, Even for Us Guy Benson
Protester Showed Up to 'No Kings' Demonstration With a Gun—What Cops Found at His House Was Worse Jeff Charles
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Sends a Powerful Message to Trump Katie Pavlich
Stop Panicking—We Elected a President, Not a Coward Walter Curt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement