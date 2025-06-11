This Expert Says 90 Percent of Americans Could Die in a Year If...
Tipsheet

Illegal Who Lobbed Molotov Cocktail at Officers Arrested by ICE

Abigail Johnson
June 11, 2025
AP Photo Jae Hong

An illegal alien from Mexico threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the Los Angeles riots on Monday and has now been arrested by ICE. 

Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is being charged with attempted murder. Prior to being arrested by ICE, Garduno-Galvez was arrested in Long Beach, California, for DUI charges and in Anaheim for grand theft. He had also been previously deported. 

“Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who threatened the lives of federal law enforcement officers by attacking them with a Molotov cocktail during the violent riots in Los Angeles," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "ICE arrested Garduno-Galvez, and he is now being charged with attempted murder." 

Below is a video of the suspect and the incident, courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security.

"These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect,” said McLaughlin. “The Los Angeles rioters will not stop us or slow us down. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Garduno-Galvez's arrest demonstrates a sharp contrast between the violence occurring on the streets of Los Angeles and the narrative being espoused by Los Angeles' leadership. 

"Well, first of all, it's not even all of downtown," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "This is isolated to a few streets, five or 10 streets. This is not city-wide civil unrest like has happened in our city before. But if you watch the pictures, especially on national TV, you would think that the entire city has blown up into unrest, and this is just not true."

The Department of Homeland Security released footage from the streets of Los Angeles and tweeted their analysis of the unfolding events. They tweeted, "This is not calm. This is not peaceful. California politicians must call off their rioting mob." 

Rioters in Los Angeles can be seen here throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement.

"The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable," said the Department of Homeland Security on X. "And California politicians must call for it to end."

