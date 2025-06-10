Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts
The Numbers Are in: Here's How Many Arrests ICE Has Made Since Trump...
Tom Homan Sits Down With Dr. Phil Amidst Chaos in LA

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | June 10, 2025 5:00 PM
Self-described as the "least political person I know," talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is a familiar media personality for many Americans. Known to most as simply Dr. Phil, the American television personality has been expanding from cultural commentary to the political sphere.  

Dr. Phil's latest appearance was in Los Angeles in the midst of raids being conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He spoke with Trump's border czar Tom Homan before and after the raids.  

"We served three search warrants at four different locations," said Tom Homan. "In service of those warrants, we arrested 40 illegal aliens and seized counterfeit merchandise." He also said one person was arrested and charged by the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles with inference. 

Homan also addressed the importance of speaking with media personalities like Dr. Phil about federal operations. "They need to hear from us too, and why we do what we do," said Homan. "It's important."  

Dr. Phil and Homan further discussed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and her outrage at not being informed about the raids in advance. "Do you put agents' lives in danger if you come in and inform the mayor of what you're getting ready to do?" McGraw asked.

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
"Absolutely," said Homan. "These surprise operations aren't only about officer safety. It's about community safety, especially as you said in sanctuary cities. Word gets out, they're waiting for us. Lot of people are looking for bad people." 

This interview wasn't the first conversation between the two men. In January 2025, McGraw met with Homan in Chicago to ask about Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations happening in the Windy City. 

McGraw's increased presence in immigration coverage is only his latest foray into the political sphere. He recently spoke on Gavin Newsom's podcast, where his questions for the California governor were postured from an emphasis on family values and social stability. 

“Frankly, I’m not very sophisticated in the political arena. I don’t know a lot about it,” McGraw told Newsom on his podcast. “I really am focusing on cultural issues, and politicians talk about cultural issues a lot. To me, when I'm focusing on those values, those issues, I could care less whether someone is a Democrat or a Republican."

McGraw's actions back up his nonpartisan claims. On his show Dr. Phil Primetime, McGraw has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and conservative personality Jordan Peterson. He also hosted Trump on the show during the now-president's 2024 presidential campaign. 

In October 2024, McGraw spoke in Madison Square Garden at Trump's closing rally. However, he also stated that he was available and willing to speak at a similar rally for Kamala Harris but was not confirmed by her staff. 

On Newsom's podcast, Dr. Phil McGraw shared his thoughts on political divisions within the United States. "I don't think we're nearly as divided as the legacy media would lead us to believe we are."

You can watch Dr. Phil's full interview with Tom Homan below: 
