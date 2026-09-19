Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty in Grandparent Scam Money Laundering Case, Faces Up to 20 Years

A Dominican Republic resident illegally living in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of money laundering conspiracy in connection with a grandparent fraud scheme, United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today.

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Elvys Nicanor Nunez Valerio, 33, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer on September 14, 2026.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that Valerio was a participant in a sophisticated grandparent fraud scheme operating out of the Dominican Republic in which an organized crime group impersonating a grandchild — or other close relative — in a crisis contacted elderly victims and asked for immediate financial assistance. The scammers arranged for a rideshare driver to pick up cash from the elderly relative and deliver the money to a member of the criminal group. From there, portions of the money were deposited into bank accounts or sent back to the Dominican Republic via money transfer services. Specifically, Valerio’s role in the conspiracy was to receive the fraud proceeds from the rideshare drivers, to further launder the money, and ultimately to transfer the money to the Dominican Republic.

On July 12, 2025, an elderly resident of the Western District of Pennsylvania was contacted as part of the grandparent scheme and was deceived into providing $10,000 to a rideshare driver who came to his home to pick up the funds. Subsequently, the victim's family learned of the fraud and contacted the Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was still in contact with the scammer, who instructed the victim to pay another $12,000 so that his daughter could be released from prison. A driver picked up the second package, which did not contain any fraud proceeds. The Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop on the rideshare driver, who was an unknowing participant in the fraud. Authorities then allowed the driver to deliver the package to its destination address in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The driver provided the second package to Valerio, who was stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police before he was able to drive away.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the second package as well as fraud proceeds associated with the first package. Further investigation revealed that Valerio was involved in the larger conspiracy and had traveled around the country participating in the fraud. Activity in a bank account in Valerio’s name was determined to be consistent with involvement in the scheme, including, between January and July 2025, more than 40 cash deposits totaling more than $65,000. The financial records also showed payments to and from other members of the conspiracy and transfers of the fraud proceeds to the Dominican Republic.

Judge Fischer scheduled sentencing for December 1, 2026. The law provides for a total sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Two of Valerio’s co-conspirators, Luis Alfonso Bisono Rodriguez and Engels Guillermo Almengot Valerio, both also of the Dominican Republic and illegally residing in the U.S., each were sentenced by Judge Fischer earlier this month to two years of prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, on their convictions for money laundering conspiracy in relation to the grandparent fraud scheme.

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Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police, in conjunction with numerous other police departments throughout the United States, conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Valerio.

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