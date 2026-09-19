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Ken Paxton Scores Major Victory Against Birth Tourism in Texas

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 19, 2026 9:00 AM
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Ken Paxton Scores Major Victory Against Birth Tourism in Texas
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a major legal victory resulting in the closure of a Chinese birth tourism center that facilitated American citizenship to over 1,000 otherwise Chinese nationals.

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Paxton’s office claims that the Houston-based birth tourism center focused its marketing on Chinese nationals, coaching them on how to evade American immigration law through opportunist visa applications to allow them to give birth to American citizens in Texas. The center, which spanned four properties across the Houston metro-area, has now ceased all operations.

“I will do everything in my power to stop foreign nationals from unlawfully exploiting our system through the same of ‘birth tourism,’” Paxton said in a press release. “This operation helped Chinese foreign nationals come to Texas to evade our laws. Now, we have shut it down.”

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Just hours after the legal victory was announced, President Donald Trump reiterated his endorsement of Paxton in a video posted to social media, saying that Paxton will go down in history as “one of the best state attorneys general ever.”

Paxton will face off against Democrat James Talarico for control of the Texas Senate seat in just 45 days.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS
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