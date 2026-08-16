Bangladeshi Man Pleads Guilty to Scamming Elderly Victims Out of Tens of Thousands

A Bangladeshi man has pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud against three elderly people.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Iftekhar Latif Nieon, 24, of Bangladesh, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Advertisement

In 2025, Nieon conspired with others to commit wire fraud against three victims.

In March 2025, Nieon’s co-conspirators obtained the credit card information of a 68-year-old woman residing in the Western District of New York and placed an unauthorized charge on the card for “virus protection software.”

The woman noticed the unauthorized charge and called a number that she believed belonged to the “virus protection software company.” Co-conspirators answered the call and fraudulently represented that they were “representatives” of the “virus protection software company,” and that she needed to give the “representative” remote access to her computer so that the “representative” could process a refund.

The woman did so but, instead of processing a refund, the co-conspirator transferred $20,000 from her savings account to her checking account, without her knowledge or permission. The “representative” executed the transaction in a way that made it appear as if the “representative” had accidentally deposited a $20,000 refund into the checking account. The “representative” then falsely represented that the woman had to “return” $19,500, instructing her to withdraw the funds in cash and meet Nieon at a particular location, which the woman did.

In April 2025, a 73-year-old man residing in the Western District of New York received an email from a co-conspirator who falsely claimed to be from “Geek Squad.” The man was told that his “Geek Squad subscription” was going to be renewed within 12 hours and that he was going to be charged $329.99 unless he contacted “Geek Squad” at a particular number.

The man called the number and received a return call from a co-conspirator, who falsely identified him or herself as a “Geek Squad supervisor” and advised the man that he would be refunded $440. The man was then told that $30,000 was accidentally refunded to his account and that he needed to give back $28,000 of the refund. The man checked his account and confirmed there was a “pending” $30,000 deposit. At the instruction of a co-conspirator, the man withdrew $28,000 in cash and turned it over to Nieon and a co-conspirator at a particular location. The following day, the man checked his account and realized that the $30,000 deposit never cleared.

Also in April 2025, a co-conspirator called an 82-year-old man in Ohio, falsely identified himself or herself as a representative of PayPal, and claimed that there was an “error” in his account. The man was instructed to withdraw $15,000 from his account and give it to Nieon at a particular location. The man complained but met Nieon at a predetermined location and gave him $14,500.

Advertisement

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGurire.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Allen D. Davis, II, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation New York, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Harry T. Chavis, Jr., the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Kevin Sucher, and the Pepper Pike, Ohio Police Department, under the direction of Chief Karl Dietz.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 30, 2026, at 9:30 AM before Judge Wolford.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.