Blue State Dems Are Barking Up the Wrong Tree on SALT

Trump derangement syndrome could be affecting how these blue-state Democrats are drafting their attack lines, because this one isn’t it. In fact, it reinforced the Democrats’ reputation as a tax-and-spend party. Is it stupidity or laziness to oppose President Trump’s working-class tax cuts, because it’s sort of too late to do anything about it: they’re permanent?

Advertisement

Much like the last time Democrats whined over a Republican — George Bush—passing a sweeping bill to put more of Americans’ hard-earned money back into their pockets, the outcome was that 80 percent of the Bush tax cuts became permanent. For Trump, all of the 2017 tax cuts are now extended forever, which has benefited states like New Jersey and New York immensely. Republicans here are under siege for not wanting to increase taxes on their constituents.

No matter how they package it, and it’s not good, maybe a notch or two above a Temu job, the message the GOP should hurl back at them is ‘we’re mad you didn’t support massive tax hikes.’

I still truly don’t get what the issue is here—the fight is over. Your side lost. But let’s take this journey on what these blue-state Democrats are whining about regarding these tax cuts—it’s the Willy Wonka ferry ride from hell.

In New Jersey’s 7th district, Rebecca Bennett is campaigning to unseat incumbent Republican Tom Kean, Jr., calling the bill atrocious, blaming Kean for the deciding vote, and saying it failed the community.

In the Navy, I learned to put service over self. That’s the type of leadership I’ll bring to help root corruption out of Washington.



Watch our first general election ad! pic.twitter.com/CYiap8hdhb — Rebecca Bennett (@RebeccaForNJ07) September 8, 2026

In NY-17, Cait Conley, who is seeking to usurp Rep. Mike Lawler, went so far as to call the bill cruel, and one that screws over New Yorkers incessantly.

On Long Island, Democratic Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen have tried to play a little game of Potomac cloak-and-dagger: voting against the bill, but later trying to take credit for the benefits it has given the Empire State.

By increasing the state and local tax (SALT) deduction from $10,000 to $40,000, it led to beaucoup savings for the blue-state folk. No tax on tips and overtime led to increased take-home pay of $1,300 and $1,400, respectively, for working families. Reducing Social Security taxes gave relief to 3.3 million New Yorkers and 1.6 million New Jerseyans.

More take-home pay for those in the Tri-State area, a little more breathing room for fixed-income seniors, and more savings from the SALT cap increase. These Democrats want to take that away, or at least they’re saying they would be for Washington keeping its boot on these two states, which are already taxed to death, because, I don’t know, maybe illegal aliens need a little more assistance, right?

For a party that has no working people in its ranks anymore, it jives that they’re now permanently blackout drunk on tax-and-spend shenanigans.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.