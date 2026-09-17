Deported Mexican National Sentenced to 33 Months for Ramming Federal Agents

Roberto Galeana-Guatemala, a Mexican national who was previously deported and living as an illegal alien in the U.S., was sentenced in federal court Friday to 33 months in prison for driving his vehicle into federal law enforcement officers and seriously injuring one officer while they attempted to arrest him.

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Roberto Carlos Galeana-Guatemala, 21, of Mexico, pleaded guilty on June 18, 2026, to Assaulting a Federal Officer and Deported Alien Found in the United States. According to his plea agreement, Galeana-Guatemala admitted that he used his automobile to seriously injure a Task Force Officer when they attempted to arrest him for being found in the United States after previously being deported on February 6, 2024.

Galeana-Guatemala was charged with assault on a federal officer – Title 18, U.S.C., Sections 111 (a)(1) and (b), which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; deported alien found in the United States – Title 8, U.S.C., Section 1326, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the court records, at about 4:25 AM on November 12, 2025, federal agents from the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) attempted to execute a court-authorized federal arrest warrant for Galeana-Guatemala outside an apartment complex in National City. Agents had positioned their vehicles in front of Galeana-Guatemala’s vehicle and identified themselves as police before Galeana-Guatemala attempted to flee in his car.

“Our law enforcement agents and officers have our backs every day,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon. “We will hold accountable through federal prosecution anyone who puts them in harm’s way.”

Law enforcement agents, wearing patches and insignia identifying themselves as law enforcement, pursued his car on foot while verbally shouting “Stop!” and “Police” at Galeana-Guatemala. Galeana-Guatemala attempted to maneuver his vehicle around the law enforcement vehicles but stopped approximately one foot away from the front bumper of one of the blocking vehicles.

“Law enforcement works every day to protect our communities and uphold the laws of our country. Violence and targeted attacks against those who serve will not be tolerated. We will continue to investigate and pursue justice against all criminal organizations and individuals who assault or attempt to harm to any law enforcement official.” said Kevin Murphy, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations. “The sentencing of Roberto Galeana-Guatemala to 33 months of federal custody sends a clear message that attacks against law enforcement are unacceptable and have significant consequences.”

According to the complaint, agents approached the driver's side window and shouted, “Police, don't move!” multiple times. Galeana-Guatemala momentarily paused before accelerating towards them, forcing them to scatter to avoid being hit. Galeana-Guatemala steered his vehicle directly toward three agents, hitting one who was thrown onto the street and underneath adjacent parked vehicles. The agent was hospitalized with serious bodily injuries, including a fracture to his sternum.

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After Galeana-Guatemala struck the agent, he continued to flee, hitting another law enforcement vehicle in the process. When the defendant was found by law enforcement later in the day, he attempted to run away on foot but was apprehended.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Van Demark and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Lauricella.

The Homeland Security Investigations – Marine Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Air and Marine Operations investigated the case.

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