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House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill Named After Lindsey Graham, Sends to Trump

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 16, 2026 7:36 PM
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House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill Named After Lindsey Graham, Sends to Trump
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

The U.S. House has passed a bill by a vote of 262-159 that will enact sanctions on Russia if signed into law by President Donald Trump. 

The bill, named after the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, would impose sanctions, tariffs, and other prohibitions on Russia and would extend sanctions on Iran. The Senate already passed the bill, so it will move to Trump's desk. 

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The bill requires the President to impose duties up to 100 percent ad valorem on all goods imported into the U.S. from a country that was among the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas if such country knowingly makes new purchases of such products after enactment of the bill.

The bill prohibits the export, reexport, or in-country transfer to or in Russia of any U.S.-produced energy or energy product; U.S. persons from making new investments in Russia or purchasing Russian sovereign debt; and trading the securities of Russian government-owned, -controlled, or -affiliated entities on U.S. national securities exchanges.

The bill would extend through 2031 the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, which requires the President to impose sanctions on certain persons engaged in specified transactions related to Iran's energy sector or Iran's efforts to acquire or develop certain weapons.

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News Topics CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | LINDSEY GRAHAM | RUSSIA
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