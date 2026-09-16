House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill Named After Lindsey Graham, Sends to Trump

The U.S. House has passed a bill by a vote of 262-159 that will enact sanctions on Russia if signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The bill, named after the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, would impose sanctions, tariffs, and other prohibitions on Russia and would extend sanctions on Iran. The Senate already passed the bill, so it will move to Trump's desk.

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The bill requires the President to impose duties up to 100 percent ad valorem on all goods imported into the U.S. from a country that was among the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas if such country knowingly makes new purchases of such products after enactment of the bill.

The bill prohibits the export, reexport, or in-country transfer to or in Russia of any U.S.-produced energy or energy product; U.S. persons from making new investments in Russia or purchasing Russian sovereign debt; and trading the securities of Russian government-owned, -controlled, or -affiliated entities on U.S. national securities exchanges.

The bill would extend through 2031 the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, which requires the President to impose sanctions on certain persons engaged in specified transactions related to Iran's energy sector or Iran's efforts to acquire or develop certain weapons.

The House concurred in the Senate Amendments to H.R. 5334 by a vote of 262-159. https://t.co/gfsPhruFlo — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) September 16, 2026

BREAKING: House passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill – votes 262-159 — sending bill named for Lindsey Graham to Trump's desk pic.twitter.com/TLfvzmSwuj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 16, 2026

Some votes reach beyond the walls of Congress. They tell the world what America is prepared to stand for.



From Chamberlain to Churchill, history has taught us that tyranny is not restrained by weakness or wishful thinking. Peace is secured when free nations have the resolve to… pic.twitter.com/pXumCUeBgU — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) September 16, 2026

Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith statement on passage:



"The substantial bipartisan support for this bill shows that some Democrats also now recognize that President Trump’s trade agenda is working and can also further America’s interest toward global stability and peace.” https://t.co/FCJf7TgtKa — Catherine Leffert (@ccleffert) September 16, 2026

HOUSE PASSES RUSSIA SANCTIONS BILL: By a vote of 262-159, the House passes the bipartisan Russia sanctions bill named for the late Senator Lindsey Graham, sending the legislation straight to the President's desk for signature. pic.twitter.com/N3XdqnBjkD — Special Report (@SpecialReport) September 16, 2026

The House has passed the bipartisan Russian sanctions bill 262-159. It now heads to the White House. pic.twitter.com/t0IhSL98aO — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 16, 2026

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US House passes sanctions, tariff bill to raise economic pressure on Russia https://t.co/eeFaon7uYG — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) September 16, 2026

#BREAKING: House passes Russia sanctions bill, sending it to Trump’s deskhttps://t.co/mslBEyB0WG — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2026

The House has approved a Senate-passed bill designed to increase economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The measure honors the late Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC. Many Democrats opposed it because of extra tariff powers given to the President. pic.twitter.com/4u6K9O7QxB — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 16, 2026

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