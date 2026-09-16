Brentwood Optometrist Sentenced to 42 Months for $6.9M Medicare Fraud

A Tennessee optometric physician was sentenced earlier this week to 42 months in federal prison for defrauding Medicare and other government programs out of nearly $7 million.

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Chief United States District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. imposed the 42-month prison sentence on Helen Boerman, 48, of Brentwood, Tennessee, on September 10, 2026, followed by one year of supervised release. Boerman was also ordered to pay $6,970,583.50 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

“Health care fraud is theft from American taxpayers and from programs intended to serve people who need them,” said United States Attorney Braden H. Boucek. “This defendant exploited those programs for millions of dollars through years of fraudulent billing. Today’s sentence holds her accountable and sends a clear message that those who steal taxpayer dollars will face serious consequences.”

According to court documents, over three-and-a-half years, Boerman, an optometric physician, used her practice, Brentwood Eye Care, to submit false claims to Medicare. As an enrolled provider, Boerman submitted claims seeking reimbursement for dates of service where patients did not in fact receive services and for wound care products that she had not actually purchased or used because she split wound care products intended for single use.

Brentwood Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison for $6.9 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme | Office of Inspector General | Government Oversight | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services https://t.co/mrIrAV4rOS — Diligence International Group (@Diligence_Intl) September 15, 2026

For example, in May 2022, Boerman, through Brentwood Eye Care, submitted Medicare claims on behalf of two beneficiaries for the placement of wound care products on May 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27, even though appointment records showed the patients had appointments only on May 20, 24, and 27. Boerman directed Brentwood Eye Care staff to create false records for the other dates to support services fraudulently billed to Medicare.

In addition to the fraudulent Medicare claims, Boerman made false claims between March 2020 and October 2024 to TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid agency, and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program.

A Brentwood optometrist who admitted submitting about $11 million in false Medicare claims has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and ordered to repay $6.9 million. https://t.co/pfbHOZqr7Z — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) September 14, 2026

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As part of her guilty plea, Boerman admitted that during the course of her criminal conduct, she submitted approximately $11 million in false Medicare, TennCare, and FEHBP claims and received approximately $6.9 million.

Brentwood eye doctor sentenced to prison in $6.9M health care fraud case. Here’s what we know https://t.co/KsnPrmWPET — WSMV 4 Nashville (@WSMV) September 14, 2026

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Bogni prosecuted the case.

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