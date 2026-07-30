Michigan Woman Billed Medicare for Therapy Sessions With Dead Patients

A Michigan woman pleaded guilty earlier this week to billing Medicare for more than half a million dollars of psychotherapy services that were never provided to residents of her adult day care center.

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Court documents say that Yolanda Matthews, 58, of Farmington Hills, admitted to continually billing and submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for psychotherapy services that were never provided.

Matthews admitted to fraudulently billing for providing services at her adult day care center during periods in which the Medicare beneficiary was actually admitted to a hospital, forging claims in the names of social workers who were no longer employed at the adult day care center, and even billing Medicare for providing psychotherapy services to beneficiaries after they had died.

All told, Matthews submitted over $539,000 in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare.

Matthews was charged as part of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown. Matthews pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A Michigan woman pleaded GUILTY today to billing Medicare for psychotherapy services that were never provided to residents of her adult day care center. She was charged as part of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.



The Fraud Division remains laser-focused on… — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) July 27, 2026





Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division; Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan of the FBI Detroit Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Thomas Ethridge of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) made the announcement.

The FBI Detroit Field Office and HHS-OIG investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Jeffrey A. Crapko of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section is prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

The Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in federal districts across the country, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal healthcare programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in healthcare fraud schemes. More information can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/health-care-fraud-unit.

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