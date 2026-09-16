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Philly DA Larry Krasner, Who Threatened to Jail ICE Agents, Slapped With DOJ Criminal Referral

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 16, 2026 3:00 PM
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Philly DA Larry Krasner, Who Threatened to Jail ICE Agents, Slapped With DOJ Criminal Referral
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Are we seeing Larry Krasner's fall? A federal judge slapped the Philadelphia district attorney and referred the case to the Justice Department yesterday. It stems from a 2009 murder case where Krasner and a top deputy allegedly forced prosecutors to lie about the case (via ABC 6 Action News):

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A federal judge has just issued an alarming referral, recommending a criminal investigation into Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

In a stinging 40-page memo handed down Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond says that testimony before his court raises the possibility that Krasner and a top deputy may have pressured prosecutors to lie in court.

The referral stems from a 2009 case in which Dennis Johnson is seeking to have his murder conviction thrown out.

The problems for Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and Matthew Stiegler, Chief of the DAO's Conviction Integrity Unit, allegedly started after a federal judge held hearings starting in May about certain improprieties on the case, and it was uncovered there may be potential conflicts of interest.

The memo says Stiegler and Krasner were urgedto refer the case to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, but that Krasner refused.

Federal Judge Paul Diamond described Krasner's actions as "troubling" and might've urged his subordinates to "implement and present a false narrative to the court."

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Krasner is a left-wing nutjob who pushes soft-on-crime, pro-criminal policies. He even threatened to jail federal immigration officers because he’s opposed to President Trump’s deportation agenda. He’s a self-described progressive prosecutor, which should be an oxymoron. His lack of candor and professionalism has been documented. 

He’s a clown, and now he might be held accountable. 

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News Topics CRIME | DOJ | JAMES COMEY | JUDGES | PENNSYLVANIA
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