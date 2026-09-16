Philly DA Larry Krasner, Who Threatened to Jail ICE Agents, Slapped With DOJ Criminal Referral

Are we seeing Larry Krasner's fall? A federal judge slapped the Philadelphia district attorney and referred the case to the Justice Department yesterday. It stems from a 2009 murder case where Krasner and a top deputy allegedly forced prosecutors to lie about the case (via ABC 6 Action News):

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Holy Guacamole: Judge Diamond *disqualified* Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and a supervisor from their attempt to free a murderer. Diamond accuses both of "possible criminal wrongdoing." He refers both to the federal prosecutor's office. Huge win for @DaveSunday_, who stepped up pic.twitter.com/nxhZFuf7lh — Eric W. (@EWess92) September 15, 2026

🚨 WOW! Soros-backed Philly DA Larry Krasner has just been referred for FEDERAL CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION at the US Attorney's Office



Per reports, Krasner might've pressured prosecutors to LIE IN COURT 🤯



The referral was made by Judge Paul Diamond, who claims Krasner might've… pic.twitter.com/aghwdz8sFI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2026

A federal judge has just issued an alarming referral, recommending a criminal investigation into Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. In a stinging 40-page memo handed down Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond says that testimony before his court raises the possibility that Krasner and a top deputy may have pressured prosecutors to lie in court. The referral stems from a 2009 case in which Dennis Johnson is seeking to have his murder conviction thrown out. The problems for Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and Matthew Stiegler, Chief of the DAO's Conviction Integrity Unit, allegedly started after a federal judge held hearings starting in May about certain improprieties on the case, and it was uncovered there may be potential conflicts of interest. The memo says Stiegler and Krasner were urgedto refer the case to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, but that Krasner refused. Federal Judge Paul Diamond described Krasner's actions as "troubling" and might've urged his subordinates to "implement and present a false narrative to the court."

Krasner is a left-wing nutjob who pushes soft-on-crime, pro-criminal policies. He even threatened to jail federal immigration officers because he’s opposed to President Trump’s deportation agenda. He’s a self-described progressive prosecutor, which should be an oxymoron. His lack of candor and professionalism has been documented.

He’s a clown, and now he might be held accountable.

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