Missouri Bank VP Pleads Guilty to $9.4 Million Cattle Fraud Scheme

A Butler, MO, man has pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

Craig Johnson, 45, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan, Jr., to multiple federal charges.

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Court records say that Johnson was hired at Community First Bank in 2022 as a Vice President and Loan Officer. While Johnson was employed with Community First Bank, Johnson was also a pastor with a church in El Dorado Springs, MO, until he was removed in 2025.

Beginning in at least 2024, Johnson began to request “investments” from various individuals for the purpose of buying cattle, which would later be sold for profit. The deal varied from person to person but involved Johnson purchasing cattle and selling the cattle for a profit within a short time frame.

Johnson told individuals he needed help investing and requested they pay him funds. Johnson worked with some of the “investors” to take out a loan at Community First Bank through Johnson and give the proceeds to Johnson. Johnson did not tell anyone at Community First Bank that he was benefiting from the loan proceeds.

Johnson did not use the funds to purchase cattle but instead deposited the funds in an investment account where he repeatedly traded in small-capitalization and micro-cap securities, ultimately losing all the funds. Johnson served as loan officer for approximately 29 loans and lines of credit at Community First Bank totaling approximately $4,476,156.22.

After receiving the victims’ funds, Johnson did not use the funds for proposed cattle sales. Instead, he used the victims’ funds to invest in high-risk stocks via his personal investment account. To further and conceal his scheme, Johnson used some of the victims’ funds to pay earlier investors in the scheme.

At various times between April 2024 and Johnson’s termination in February 2026, Johnson used his position as a loan officer and/or his status in the community to defraud individuals and a financial institution of at least $9,395,882.22. Johnson used his position at Community First Bank to obtain loans using the identity of other people. In February 2026, at least three loans were created in various individuals’ names that they were not aware of or had not approved by these people. The three loans were created to pay off other loans Johnson created in the name of another person.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Johnson completed an application for a loan for $1,447,000 through a financial institution in Jefferson City, MO. The purpose of the loan was to purchase cow and calf pairs and refinance two loans. On Aug. 13, 2024, the loan was approved for $1,447,150. Of the loan proceeds, $46,809.93 was used to pay off a loan at a bank. $198,714.46 was used to pay off another loan at a bank, and $1,201,475.61 was provided in a check to Johnson and was supposed to be used to purchase 400 head of cattle.

On Aug. 14, 2024, the loan proceeds ($1,201,475.61) were deposited into a bank account. After the funds were deposited, there was no large purchase of cattle as agreed upon in the loan. The funds instead were used to repay investors and for personal use.

On Aug. 7, 2025, Johnson completed an application for another loan for $1,500,000 through another financial institution. The purpose of the loan was to purchase 550 cow and calf pairs. On Aug. 13, 2025, the loan proceeds were deposited into Johnson’s account. Between Aug. 15, 2025, and Aug. 19, 2025, Johnson transferred $1,450,000 into his investment account.

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On Aug. 19, 2025, Johnson completed an application for a third loan for $900,000. The purpose of the loan was to purchase 300 cow and calf pairs. The loan was approved for $900,150. The loan proceeds were deposited into Johnson’s bank account. Johnson transferred $900,000 into his personal investment account.

After receiving the loan proceeds for the second and third loans, Johnson provided a bill of sale dated Aug. 30, 2025, to a financial institution. The bill of sale appeared to show that Johnson purchased 850 cow and calf pairs for $2,825,000 from a livestock company in Evanston, Utah. The company did not sell 850 cow and calf pairs to Johnson in August 2025. The owner of the company stated the name on the bill of sale appeared to be his, but the signature was not.

Johnson did not use the combined funds from the three loans ($3,601,475.61) to purchase cattle as stated on the loan documentation but instead transferred the funds to his personal investment account and to make payments to previous victims who believed Johnson made good on their cattle deals.

Under federal statutes, Johnson is subject to the following sentences:

Wire Fraud — up to 20 years in federal prison without parole

Bank Fraud — up to 30 years in federal prison without parole

Aggravated Identity Theft – a mandatory sentence of two years in federal prison consecutive to any other sentence

False Statement to a Financial Institution — up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

This plea is one of many federal fraud cases pursued under the leadership of President Donald Trump and through the establishment of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

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The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Becker. It was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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