DHS Employee Claimed 33-Hour Workdays in $250K Fraud Scheme, Feds Say

A former Department of Homeland Security employee has pleaded guilty to stealing a quarter million dollars.

Richeline Anisso Fung, 46, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and formerly of Maryland, pleaded guilty earlier this week in U.S. District Court to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims while working as a full-time employee for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS-CISA), announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

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“Richeline Fung stole a quarter‑million dollars from the American taxpayer, and today she stands as a convicted felon who will be required to pay full restitution,” said U.S. Attorney Pirro. “Let this be unmistakable: if you defraud the American people, federal agents will come knocking. Nationwide initiatives across federal agencies are rapidly detecting, rooting out, and prosecuting wrongdoing to protect every taxpayer dollar as part of President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.”

Court documents say that Fung was a full-time DHS-CISA employee between September 2016 and October 2025. She lived in Maryland when she started working for DHS-CISA but moved to Florida.

Between January 2021 and August 2024, Fung served in multiple federal government contractor positions despite being a full-time U.S. government employee with DHS-CISA. She worked as a contractor for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Energy, Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). She served in these positions as a direct employee or as an independent contractor/consultant through her business RAF Pro-Consulting, LLC, which she incorporated in Florida in 2020.

The Honorable Sparkle Sooknanan accepted Fung’s guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for January 20, 2027.

“No profession is immune from prosecution,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “Richeline Fung abused her positions as a federal employee and government contractor to steal nearly $250,000 from the U.S. government. Public service is a public trust, not an opportunity to defraud American taxpayers. We will continue to hold accountable anyone who defrauds the United States, regardless of title or agency.”

CASE UPDATE from @FBIWFO: Former Homeland Security Employee Pleads Guilty in $250,000 Fraud Scheme



Richeline Anisso Fung, 46 pleaded guilty to making false, fictitious, or fraudulent claims while working as a full-time employee for the Department of Homeland Security’s… pic.twitter.com/hpP0H9eCMd — FBI (@FBI) September 4, 2026





In connection with her employment, Fung submitted timesheets certifying the number of hours she worked each pay period. Fung routinely overstated those hours, even claiming to work more than 24 hours in a single day on multiple occasions.

For example, in February 2022, Fung was employed by DHS-CISA and three different federal contractors performing work for USDA, FHWA, and DOJ. For that month alone, Fung’s combined hours totaled more than 24 hours in a single day on 15 occasions. Shockingly, she claimed to work 33 hours on February 7, 8, 9, and 10, and 32 hours on February 11.

Fung admitted that she concealed her employment with DHS-CISA and the federal contractors from each other. She also acknowledged that she was able to conceal her employment because she teleworked for all the positions during the relevant period.

Fung also admitted that her criminal conduct caused the U.S. government to suffer a loss of nearly a quarter million dollars. As part of her plea agreement, she must pay full restitution.

The Offices of the Inspector General for AmeriCorps, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the FBI Washington Field Office investigated this case.

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Assistant U.S. Attorney Kondi Kleinman is prosecuting the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President JD Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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