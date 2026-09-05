DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Convicted Wife-Killer Also Fleeced VA Out of $354K, Prosecutors Say

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 05, 2026 3:00 PM
Advertisement
Convicted Wife-Killer Also Fleeced VA Out of $354K, Prosecutors Say
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

A prisoner in West Virginia pleaded guilty earlier this week to stealing Veterans Affairs benefits for eight years. 

Zachary Hess Dawson, 39, an inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, pleaded guilty to theft of public money. Dawson admitted that he fraudulently obtained $354,813.98 in United States Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.

Advertisement

According to court documents and statements made in court, Dawson received the recurring benefits beginning on or about January 12, 2017, and continuing to on or about September 30, 2025. 

As part of his guilty plea, Dawson admitted that he obtained the benefits fraudulently by falsely claiming that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from his U.S. Army service in Afghanistan during the summer of 2009. Dawson further admitted that he knew he was not eligible for the benefits, and knowingly and willfully made false statements to VA and Veterans Benefits Administration officials to obtain them.

Dawson is scheduled to be sentenced on January 7, 2027, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. 

Recommended
This Texas City Just Cancelled Permits for a Leftist Protest and the Liberal Reactions Are Hilarious Joe Chalfant Here Are More Details on What Happened to Maria Bartiromo Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Dawson also owes $354,813.98 in restitution.

Dawson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in November 2024 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in Greenbrier County Circuit Court in the fatal Thanksgiving 2022 beating of his wife in Alderson.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General (VA-OIG).

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks is prosecuting the case.

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars. Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within federal benefit programs.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS | DOJ | VETERANS | WEST VIRGINIA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

This Texas City Just Cancelled Permits for a Leftist Protest and the Liberal Reactions Are Hilarious

This Texas City Just Cancelled Permits for a Leftist Protest and the Liberal Reactions Are Hilarious

Joe Chalfant
Here Are More Details on What Happened to Maria Bartiromo

Here Are More Details on What Happened to Maria Bartiromo

Matt Vespa
DHS Employee Claimed 33-Hour Workdays in $250K Fraud Scheme, Feds Say

DHS Employee Claimed 33-Hour Workdays in $250K Fraud Scheme, Feds Say

Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos