Iranian National Sentenced to 18 Months for Sanctions-Busting Scheme

A 44-year-old citizen of Iran was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 18 months in prison for his scheme to violate trade sanctions against Iran.

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Reza Dindar, aka Renda Dindar, was indicted by the grand jury in August 2014. Dindar was arrested in Panama in July 2025 at the request of the United States. Dindar was extradited to the U.S. in April 2026.

Six weeks later, he pleaded guilty to two counts of export to an embargoed country and two counts of smuggling goods from the United States.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said, “The offense was well over 10 years ago and Mr. Dindar spent significant time in a Panamanian prison.” The judge imposed a $10,000 fine and three years of supervised release to follow the prison term.

According to records filed in the case, the smuggling in this case violates sanctions against Iran imposed by the President’s Executive Order in March 1995 and reimposed in 2001. The orders prohibit the unauthorized exportation, re-exportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States of any goods, technology, or services to Iran or the Government of Iran; as well as the exportation or supply of goods, technology, or services to persons in third countries knowing or with reason to know that the goods, technology or services are intended for supply, trans-shipment, or re-exportation to Iran.

According to the plea agreement, between 2010 and 2014, Dindar managed a business called New Port Sourcing Solutions in Xi’an, China. The company hid the fact that it was procuring items in the U.S. for companies in Iran. It fraudulently claimed the goods were destined for China. In 2011 and 2012, Dindar and his coconspirators used deception to purchase parts for three military sonar systems from a business in the Western District of Washington. Dindar and his coconspirators claimed the systems would be used by a company in China. In fact, the plan was to ship the parts through China to Iran in violation of export controls.

In asking for an 18-month prison sentence, prosecutors wrote to the court, “The export controls put into effect through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are essential to the United States’ national security interests. Therefore, it is important for the Court’s sentence to provide adequate deterrence against similar offenses moving forward. A custodial sentence of 18 months would achieve the statutory goal of deterrence by exceeding the national average and median sentences for similar offenses committed by defendants with similar backgrounds.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security -Office of Export Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs worked with the Government of Panama to secure the arrest and extradition from Panama of Dindar. Significant assistance was provided by the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS).

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