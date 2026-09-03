Cincinnati Man Pleads Guilty to Hammer Attack on VP Vance's Home

A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this week to vandalizing Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home.

William D. DeFoor, 26, pleaded guilty to engaging in acts of physical violence against government officials or property and causing willful injury or depredation to property of the United States.

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“Acts of violence directed against our political leaders, their families, or property, have no place in our society and will not be tolerated. Our elected leaders, at all levels of government, must be permitted to carry out their duties free from threats, vandalism, and other forms of violence,” said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. “Perpetrators like DeFoor, who put that freedom at risk, particularly through violent, destructive actions, will, like here, be vigorously prosecuted.”

DeFoor was charged by criminal complaint and indicted by a federal grand jury in January and has remained in custody since his arrest.

Court documents say that around midnight on Jan. 5, United States Secret Service (USSS) agents observed DeFoor running along the front fence of the protected residence. DeFoor breached the property line at the driveway and attempted to break the driver’s side window of an unmarked federal law enforcement vehicle blocking the driveway entrance. DeFoor used a hammer and struck a vehicle window three times.

DeFoor refused law enforcement commands to stop and drop the weapon. DeFoor ignored all commands and began to use the hammer to break large, historic glass windows across the front of the protected residence. DeFoor’s hammer strikes also caused damage to the enhanced security assets on each window owned by the United States government and valued at approximately $28,000.

Cincinnati man pleads guilty to vandalizing Vice President Vance’s Cincinnati homehttps://t.co/b2sfUtEIQC@SecretService @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/FWl8ux2dYN — US Attorney Southern District of Ohio (@SDOHnews) September 1, 2026

The defendant then attempted to flee on foot and was detained by USSS agents and Cincinnati police officers.

🚨🇺🇸 MAN CHARGED AFTER ATTEMPTED ATTACK ON JD VANCE’S HOME



William DeFoor, 26, has been charged after allegedly vandalizing Vice President JD’s home in Cincinnati.



Court records say he smashed four residential windows and damaged JD’s vehicle before being detained by the Secret… https://t.co/PZcpUpZD74 pic.twitter.com/W11fnJcchC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 5, 2026

Engaging in acts of physical violence against government officials or property and causing willful injury or depredation to property of the United States are each federal crimes punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors at a future hearing.

Dominick S. Gerace II, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Jason Rees, Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service; Jason Cromartie, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; and Cincinnati Police Acting Chief Adam Hennie announced the guilty plea entered today before U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole. Executive Assistant United States Attorney Christy L. Muncy is representing the United States in this case.

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