Voter Fraud Charges Filed Against Chinese National Who Allegedly Impersonated Victim

A Chinese national residing in Andover, MA, was arrested today for submitting a fraudulent voter registration and ballot in the 2024 presidential election in the name of another Chinese national.

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Yupeng Sun, 33, was charged with one count of fraudulent voter registration and one count of fraudulent voting.

The defendant also allegedly submitted two fraudulent immigration forms on behalf of the victim, a Chinese national, and his wife, resulting in the confiscation of their Green Cards and causing them to enter into removal proceedings.

Sun was scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston for an initial appearance today at 2:00 p.m.

According to court filings, on Oct. 10, 2024, Sun allegedly submitted an online voter registration through the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website impersonating another Chinese national residing in Massachusetts with legal permanent resident (“LPR”) status.

On Oct. 31, 2024, Sun allegedly continued to impersonate the other Chinese national and submitted an early voting ballot at Malden City Hall for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

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Sun - Complaint by scott.mcclallen





After registering to vote and voting, Sun allegedly submitted several anonymous tips in April and May 2026 to Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”) stating that the victim “illegally voted in the 2024 U.S. presidential election” and noting that “[h]e is not a U.S. citizen but a permanent resident.”

Sun allegedly impersonated the same Chinese national and his Chinese national wife in fraudulent forms submitted to USCIS in April 2024 requesting to abandon their LPR status. When the couple returned from an international trip in June 2024, they were subjected to secondary inspection at Logan Airport in Boston, had their Green Cards confiscated, and were placed into removal proceedings allegedly as a result of Sun’s submission of fraudulent forms.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨Chinese national arrested for allegedly casting a fraudulent ballot in the 2024 presidential election by impersonating a lawful permanent resident — then reporting the victim to federal authorities for “illegally” voting.



The 33-year-old Andover resident also… pic.twitter.com/uttz1Gdgif — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) August 19, 2026





The charges of fraudulent registration and fraudulent voting each provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The defendant is subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

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U.S. Attorney Leah Foley and Jeff Grimming, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England made the announcement. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the Lexington Police Department and the Andover Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Nagelberg of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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