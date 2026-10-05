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America Cut Off USAID, and Elections in Latin America Look Very Different Now

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 3:45 PM
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America Cut Off USAID, and Elections in Latin America Look Very Different Now
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In Brazil, "far-right" Senator Flavio Bolsonaro -- son of the former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro — led yesterday's general election with 47 percent of the vote, ahead of current Workers' Party leader and incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking his fourth non-consecutive term. The election will go to a runoff on October 25.

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But we can't help but notice that following the defunding of USAID, elections in Latin America have a decidedly different outcome. The "far-right" is now winning elections. In fact, it's won all eight elections since USAID went away.

That's not a coincidence. It's changed the entire political makeup of South America.

That's an incredible map.

It is not a coincidence. USAID was likely influencing Latin American elections to give them to the far-left, communists, and socialists.

That's quite the list.

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It will be mind-blowing and eye-opening.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted the failures of the left-wing governments in South America and Latin America. They destroyed nations, destroyed lives, and damaged America by allowing corruption, drug trafficking, and unfettered immigration to invade our shores. Putting an end to USAID put an end to the Left's stranglehold on Latin America, and it's a good thing for the region and the world.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics USAID | MARCO RUBIO | FOREIGN POLICY
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