America Cut Off USAID, and Elections in Latin America Look Very Different Now

In Brazil, "far-right" Senator Flavio Bolsonaro -- son of the former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro — led yesterday's general election with 47 percent of the vote, ahead of current Workers' Party leader and incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking his fourth non-consecutive term. The election will go to a runoff on October 25.

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But we can't help but notice that following the defunding of USAID, elections in Latin America have a decidedly different outcome. The "far-right" is now winning elections. In fact, it's won all eight elections since USAID went away.

8 elections in Latin America since USAID got defunded



The "far-right" won all 8 of them — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 4, 2026

That's not a coincidence. It's changed the entire political makeup of South America.

Practically all of South America was ruled by the left in 2022.



After Flávio Bolsonaro’s forecasted win, nearly the entire continent will now be ruled by conservatives.



All that is needed is democratic elections in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/xk1934y0bt — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 5, 2026

That's an incredible map.

One would have been a coincidence. Eight eliminates any possibility of coincidence😏 — Mike Cee 🇺🇸👊🏻💀🤘🏻🇺🇸 (@MCEE666) October 4, 2026

It is not a coincidence. USAID was likely influencing Latin American elections to give them to the far-left, communists, and socialists.

That's quite the list.

When I'm fully unleashed and get to tell this story in detail, country by country, operation by operation, I don't think the world will ever view the history of the past decade the same way again. https://t.co/WBnGhnEvfV — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 5, 2026

It will be mind-blowing and eye-opening.

The corrupt liberal stranglehold is coming to an end!! https://t.co/5xckPbzys0 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 5, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted the failures of the left-wing governments in South America and Latin America. They destroyed nations, destroyed lives, and damaged America by allowing corruption, drug trafficking, and unfettered immigration to invade our shores. Putting an end to USAID put an end to the Left's stranglehold on Latin America, and it's a good thing for the region and the world.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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