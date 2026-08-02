NC Man Sentenced to Prison for $655K Investment Fraud Scheme

A North Carolina man, who posed as an investment advisor, is headed to prison for running an investment fund theft scam in which he stole from at least 64 investors in the District of Maryland.

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Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Matthew Maddox sentenced Hunter Haithcock, 25, aka Hunter Elliott, of Matthews, to 42 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for committing wire and investment adviser fraud.

Judge Maddox also ordered Haithcock to pay $655,498.93 in restitution and forfeiture. Through Haithcock’s scheme, he stole at least $650,000 in funds from the victims.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, FBI Baltimore Field Office.

According to court documents, beginning in September 2019 and continuing through October 2022, Haithcock stole at least $655,498.93 from the victims. The victims entrusted Haithcock with their funds after he deceptively claimed he worked for Company #1 with a registered investment adviser. Then Haithcock told the victim investors that if they invested with him, he would guarantee their investment principal and provide them significant returns on their investments.

In connection with the scheme, Haithcock routinely provided investors with fabricated reports that purported to show investors’ portfolio gains. But Haithcock created the fictitious documents to perpetuate and conceal his scheme. Instead of investing his clients’ investment funds, Haithcock stole them. Haithcock funneled the money to accounts he controlled and used the funds for his own purposes. Specifically, he used the stolen funds to pay for credit card bills, meals, entertainment, car payments, travel expenses – including hotels and flights, and to trade cryptocurrency for his own benefit.

Haithcock met his victims in a variety of ways, including through a local church and by word-of-mouth referrals. Haithcock routinely represented himself as Hunter Elliott, a licensed securities broker for Company #1, who could invest their money in securities and provide them with very large, 100-200 percent or larger, returns. But Haithcock was never employed with Company #1 or any other broker-dealer. Haithcock also never had a license to trade securities and does not know the victim investment advisor.

Additionally, Haithcock promised investors that their investment principal was protected from loss regardless of the risk of the performance of the market and the size of their initial investment. Some victims invested tens of thousands of dollars while others invested $10,000 or less. Haithcock routinely lied about the future projected performance of anticipated investments.

After victims invested funds with Haithcock, he routinely provided investors with fraudulent “Statement Reports,” often on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. These reports purported to list, among other things, each investor’s portfolio value and purported stock trades Haithcock made on their behalf. Eventually, when investors began to ask for the return of their funds, Haithcock fabricated reasons why he could not return their money. Haithcock used a small portion of the client investor funds he received from other investors to pay a few of them back, but most victims received nothing. Eventually, Haithcock stopped returning their calls and text messages.

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U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI for its work in the investigation and praised the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Maryland for their assistance. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Wenner, who prosecuted the federal case.

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