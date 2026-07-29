US Launches Strikes on Iran After Missile Attack on Forces in Jordan

The U.S. started attacking Iran today around 8 PM in response to Iran repeatedly attacking U.S. forces in the Middle East, according to the U.S. Central Command.

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Several Iranian missiles were intercepted on Tuesday in Jordan, and President Donald Trump told Fox News that the U.S. will “beat the f****** s***“ out of Iran because of those attacks.

U.S. forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 30, 2026

.@TreyYingst: "President Trump tells Fox News, about Iran, 'We are going to beat the f---ing s--- out of them.'" https://t.co/yK8lS0hST0 pic.twitter.com/7xzCrRWqRa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 29, 2026

U.S. launches fresh airstrikes in Iran https://t.co/vJiy18kjCY — Axios (@axios) July 29, 2026

The U.S. is also enforcing a renewed blockade on Iranian ports. As of July 29, it has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two, according to CENTCOM.

CENTCOM forces continue to strictly enforce the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of July 29 CENTCOM has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2. pic.twitter.com/OKe8XSZGka — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 29, 2026

🚫 CLAIM: After recently threatening and attempting to attack commercial vessels and innocent mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) continues to claim that international mariners should only use routes the IRGC prefers.



✅… pic.twitter.com/oBDORcEvGN — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 29, 2026





🚨 Iran is expected to get a BEATING after they launched 5 rockets at US forces in Jordan — traveling 5,800 MPH — with 100% PERCENT shot down by brave American troops



TRUMP: "They know it's coming. They're asking us NOT to do it!"



Pray for the troops tonight 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fZ5cXeU3Py — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 29, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that U.S. forces began conducting strikes against Iran in response to yesterday's attempted ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan. https://t.co/k3fFshCvwV — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 30, 2026

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