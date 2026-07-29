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US Launches Strikes on Iran After Missile Attack on Forces in Jordan

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Jul 29, 2026 9:15 PM July 29, 2026 9:15 PM
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US Launches Strikes on Iran After Missile Attack on Forces in Jordan
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The U.S. started attacking Iran today around 8 PM in response to Iran repeatedly attacking U.S. forces in the Middle East, according to the U.S. Central Command

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Several Iranian missiles were intercepted on Tuesday in Jordan, and President Donald Trump told Fox News that the U.S. will “beat the f****** s***“ out of Iran because of those attacks. 

The U.S. is also enforcing a renewed blockade on Iranian ports. As of July 29, it has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two, according to CENTCOM. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | FOREIGN POLICY | IRAN | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY
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