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Florida Man Pleads Guilty After 650 Fake SNAP Applications

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Jul 29, 2026 5:01 PM July 29, 2026 5:01 PM
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Florida Man Pleads Guilty After 650 Fake SNAP Applications
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft. 

Jose Valles Villamizar, 29, of Tavares, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment for the theft of government funds offense and a mandatory consecutive sentence of 2 years’ imprisonment for the aggravated identity theft offense. 

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Villamizar has also agreed to forfeit $73,655.27, which is traceable as the proceeds of his criminal conduct. 

A sentencing date has not yet been set. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

Court documents say that Villamizar fraudulently used $73,655.27 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (“SNAP”) benefits. He personally used the benefits and aided and abetted others to fraudulently use the benefits. 

SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, is a United States Department of Agriculture program established by the United States government to help low-income individuals and families by providing monthly benefits to purchase food items. 

SNAP benefits are issued to recipients through Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

Between September 2023 and February 2025, 650 SNAP applications were submitted in the names of various individuals. All the applications listed residential and mailing addresses that were associated with Villamizar. Once the applications were approved, SNAP benefits were issued in the applicants' names. 

The USDA subsequently obtained surveillance footage of Villamizar using the SNAP benefit EBT cards issued in the other names. 

SNAP helps feed about 40 million people, but the program is stuffed with fraud, according to U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollin.

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On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Florida Division of Public Assistance Fraud. 

Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk Watson is prosecuting the case. 

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News Topics CRIME | FLORIDA | FLORIDA MAN | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SNAP
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