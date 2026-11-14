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The Dem Who Beat Max Miller Slapped With Sexual Harassment Allegations

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 14, 2026 6:50 AM
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The Dem Who Beat Max Miller Slapped With Sexual Harassment Allegations
AP Photo/Nate Manley

We’re not going into the marital issues between Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) and his ex-wife Emily Moreno, daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH). What we do know is that it likely contributed to his defeat in the 7th congressional district to Democrat Brian Poindexter. Yet, Poindexter is also facing issues of his own, having been slapped with sexual harassment allegations:

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On November 11, Politico posted about how Poindexter had vanished from the endorsement lists of numerous Democrat Party groups:

The political arms of two influential Democratic caucuses removed Ohio candidate Brian Poindexter from their endorsement list in the days around his closely watched House election win.

[…]

The removals are especially notable given Poindexter’s victory in a high-profile race that garnered headlines due to allegations of domestic abuse against Miller, which he has denied.

Members and aides connected to the two groups did not offer answers about what happened. Spokespeople for Blue Dog PAC and CPC PAC did not return requests for comment.

Two Progressive Caucus leaders, Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Greg Casar of Texas, declined to comment when asked about the endorsements Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, a senior Blue Dogs member, spoke only briefly Wednesday: “I don’t have much to say about it. We decided that it’s not a good fit.”

When asked about the endorsements during a brief interview on Capitol Hill, Poindexter said Tuesday, “My main focus right now is just setting up my office and stuff. There could be time to join ideological caucuses.”

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Welp.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BERNIE MORENO | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
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