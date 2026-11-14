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Sec. Sean Duffy Has Given Us Another Update on the Air Travel Situation

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 14, 2026 10:00 AM
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Sec. Sean Duffy Has Given Us Another Update on the Air Travel Situation
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has announced that flight operations are returning to normal following the lifting of Friday’s nationwide ground stop that halted American travel.

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Despite the return to normal, Duffy has warned that fliers could still experience some delays or cancellations as airlines attempt to return to normal operations.

“Our top priority right now is making sure travelers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible,” Duffy said in a statement on social media. “To our air traffic controllers, pilots, and flight crews who are working around the clock: the nation thanks you for your professionalism and dedication to the flying public.”

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The ground stop was caused by telecommunications errors from aging technology, Trump administration officials revealed Friday night.

Those issues left thousands of travelers stranded across the United States, including investigators who were traveling to New Orleans to determine the reasoning behind the cruise ship crash in New Orleans.

The outage has led to the Trump administration demanding that Congress fund a $50 billion modernization effort to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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News Topics SEAN DUFFY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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