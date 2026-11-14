DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Someone Planted a Bomb at an Ethanol Production Center in Peoria Last Night

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 14, 2026 6:00 AM
Advertisement
Someone Planted a Bomb at an Ethanol Production Center in Peoria Last Night
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Details are still pouring in, but someone placed a bomb at an ethanol production facility in Peoria, Illinois. Mayor Rita Ali confirmed it was an explosive device. The scary part is that there could be more. For now, residents living within a mile of the BioUrja Renewables facility have been ordered to evacuate. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL) added that the city’s safety cannot be guaranteed at this moment (via CBS News):

Advertisement

Police have issued a mandatory evacuation order for a large section of Peoria and neighboring East Peoria in central Illinois, as they investigate a bomb threat at an ethanol and alcohol production plant.

Anyone who lives or works within one mile of the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria was ordered to evacuate their homes and businesses until further notice.

"The evacuation recommendation is being issued out of an abundance of caution while officers and emergency personnel investigate the threat," Peoria police said in a post on Facebook. "Officers are currently on scene conducting a thorough investigation and search of the facility to determine the credibility of the threat and ensure public safety."

A suspicious package at or near the BioUrja plant prompted the evacuation order, according to CBS affiliate WMBD-TV.

Anyone who lives or works in the evacuation area can go to Manual Academy, at 811 S. Griswold St. in Peoria to seek shelter.

The evacuation order covers parts of both Peoria and neighboring East Peoria.

"There has been a credible threat and the city is taking it seriously," East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said, according to CBS affiliate WMBD-TV.

Recommended
Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now. Amy Curtis Third World Is Third World Throughout the World Jeff Davidson
Advertisement

A cruise liner was sunk after being rammed by a tanker in New Orleans — no one was killed — there was a national ground stop issued by the FAA, which has since been lifted, and now we have bomb threats that could vaporize large portions of a city. 

It was an insane Friday. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | ILLINOIS | NATIONAL SECURITY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now.

Remember the West Point Grad Who Said 'Communism Will Win'? Here's What He's Doing Now.

Amy Curtis
Third World Is Third World Throughout the World

Third World Is Third World Throughout the World

Jeff Davidson
Is Sunny Hostin Serious With These Remarks About Lincoln and the Slaves?

Is Sunny Hostin Serious With These Remarks About Lincoln and the Slaves?

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos