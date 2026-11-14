Someone Planted a Bomb at an Ethanol Production Center in Peoria Last Night

Details are still pouring in, but someone placed a bomb at an ethanol production facility in Peoria, Illinois. Mayor Rita Ali confirmed it was an explosive device. The scary part is that there could be more. For now, residents living within a mile of the BioUrja Renewables facility have been ordered to evacuate. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL) added that the city’s safety cannot be guaranteed at this moment (via CBS News):

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"A device has been identified. We know it's a credible threat. We know it's a bomb. Yes" Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said at a press conference earlier this evening giving an update on the situation at the BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria. A large section of downtown Peoria remains on lockdown with evacuations still in effect for all locations with 1 mile of the facility on Edmund Street. Authorities are still responding to the incident and searching the large facility for additional devices. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 14, 2026

Peoria, Illinois Mayor Rita Ali says authorities have confirmed at least one active bomb at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant, the former ADM facility at 1 Edmund Street. Police have urged anyone living or working within a one mile radius to evacuate until further notice. The evacuation covers parts of Peoria and East Peoria, and Illinois State Police say numerous I-74 ramps into Peoria are closed. Local, state and federal authorities are on scene. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 14, 2026

Police have issued a mandatory evacuation order for a large section of Peoria and neighboring East Peoria in central Illinois, as they investigate a bomb threat at an ethanol and alcohol production plant. Anyone who lives or works within one mile of the BioUrja Renewables plant in Peoria was ordered to evacuate their homes and businesses until further notice. "The evacuation recommendation is being issued out of an abundance of caution while officers and emergency personnel investigate the threat," Peoria police said in a post on Facebook. "Officers are currently on scene conducting a thorough investigation and search of the facility to determine the credibility of the threat and ensure public safety." A suspicious package at or near the BioUrja plant prompted the evacuation order, according to CBS affiliate WMBD-TV. Anyone who lives or works in the evacuation area can go to Manual Academy, at 811 S. Griswold St. in Peoria to seek shelter. The evacuation order covers parts of both Peoria and neighboring East Peoria. "There has been a credible threat and the city is taking it seriously," East Peoria Mayor John Kahl said, according to CBS affiliate WMBD-TV.

A cruise liner was sunk after being rammed by a tanker in New Orleans — no one was killed — there was a national ground stop issued by the FAA, which has since been lifted, and now we have bomb threats that could vaporize large portions of a city.

It was an insane Friday.

#BREAKING: Rep. Sorensen says Peoria's safety can't be guaranteed after bomb found at ethanol plant. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 14, 2026

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