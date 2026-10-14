This Indiana Dem Is Going Viral for All the Wrong Reasons During a Forum That Went Very Wrong

This story came out of the blue. It’s local but highly entertaining. Is this candidate drunk? I only ask because the candidate forum for Jaime West, a Democrat running for Fayette County Council in Indiana, went completely off the rails. Watch the clip — it’s not unkind to suggest that West was under the influence, because it’s bonkers. She spoke about firing all Republicans, bashing MAGA supporters, and blaming ICE for coming into communities and taking jobs. It’s a slurred circus, folks (via Fox News):

The woman running this candidate forum and asking the questions in the face of this is a stone-cold professional. Cannot be deterred. Amazing poise.

During the forum, Fayette County Council candidate Jaime West said she would "fire all Republicans" if elected, railed against "MAGAs" she called "racist" and unintelligent and alleged that a sheriff’s nephew had threatened to kill her. Asked for a final message to voters, West responded: "We have guns too."

[…]

When asked one decision she would make if elected that constituents would find unpopular, West told the moderator, "Fire all Republicans."

"I wouldn’t let them — I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like them. They voted against — their own state representative voted against her own party," West continued while also pledging not to raise taxes.

"Y’all did this to us. … You made this happen. This ICE coming into our communities, stealing people's jobs. I mean, I've been threatened so many times to my face by MAGA; we’ll call them, because there's Republicans who actually get it. You know, there are good Republicans out there, but then there's these MAGAs who are just racist and aren't very intelligent at all," West continued.

"They call you names. The sheriff’s nephew threatened to blow my head off. But, you know, what are you going to do?"