What Good Has This NJ Dem Congresswoman Ever Done? Not Much, to Be Honest.

If there’s one thing New Jersey Democrats are elite at, it’s sucking off the government teat, doing nothing, and botching the simplest community projects. That’s Rep. Nellie Pou, who represents New Jersey’s ninth congressional district. Her track record is exactly that, almost to a T. She served as a state senator and on the Paterson Parking Authority, for which she was paid two separate salaries. Even after she was fired as the Paterson City Administrator in 2018 for being too close to former mayor Joey Torres, whom we’ll get to in a second, she received a goodbye package of almost $50,000.

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To backtrack a bit, Pou led a community project to rebuild schools in poor communities. Nearly $10 billion was allocated to this initiative, but it was shut down in 2007 because of rampant incompetence. Pou and former Paterson Mayor Joey Torres also share a special bond: Torres is Pou’s godfather. He was also a political ally. She worked in numerous city jobs under Torres, and he donated to her campaigns, and she donated to keep him in the mayor’s office. Torres also hired Pou’s former staffers, some of whom had baggage that is par for the course for Jersey politics (via Paterson Times):

Mayor Jose “Joey” Torres appointed his longtime friend and ally lobbyist Idida Rodriguez, who has been involved in scandals over the years, to the board of the Passaic Valley Water Commission. Rodriguez was sworn in for a four-year term to the commission at its reorganization meeting this month to succeed school board member Chrystal Cleaves. A low-key lobbyist at the Trenton-based firm 1868 Public Affairs, Rodriguez has been involved a number of scandals. In 2014, she voted to award a $24,000 contract to her former client Millennium Strategies while on the board of the Paterson Parking Authority. She told the Paterson Times the next year she did not see a problem with her vote because the company was a client for two months in 2012. In October 2009, Rodriguez allegedly steered a $749,000 contract to a former client of her lobbying firm Medina Consulting/Carillo Engineering for the controversial reservoir capping project while serving on the water commission’s board. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation and subpoenaed records from the commission, according to a news report. Rodriguez was also involved in a scandal in 2004 during which it emerged a large number of donors to Torres and senator Nellie Pou were receiving lucrative contracts from the city’s school district. She was one of those donors at the time contributing almost $5,000 to Torres and Pou. Her consulting firm IRODZ Associates received a $45,000 contract from the district in 2001-02 to increase minority representation in construction work. Her firm was awarded a $1.5 million contract in 2003 by the School Construction Corporation to increase minority representation and she was hired for a $39,000 job at the district as coordinator of a minorities in construction trades program, according to a news report.

Where is Mr. Torres now? Out of office. He had to resign in 2017 over corruption charges, and got a five-year prison sentence over it, per the NJ AG office at the time:

Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino announced that Jose “Joey” Torres, the former mayor of Paterson, N.J, was sentenced to prison today for directing that city employees perform work at a private warehouse leased by his daughter and nephew while the employees were being paid by the city. Three former supervisors in the Paterson Department of Public Works also were sentenced today. Torres, 59, of Paterson, N.J., was sentenced today to five years in state prison by Superior Court Judge Sheila Venable in Hudson County. Torres pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to a charge of second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct. As a result of his guilty plea, he forfeited his position as mayor and is permanently barred from public office and public employment in New Jersey. He is jointly and severally liable with his co-defendants for paying restitution of $10,000 to the City of Paterson for payments, including overtime payments, made to city workers for the time they spent working at the private warehouse.

Pou attended a yacht fundraiser during Torres’ legal troubles to help fund his defense.

Like any New Jersey Democrat, Pou is addicted to raising taxes. Before she was elected to Congress in 2024, her final years in the state legislature were marked by an addiction to raising gas taxes. Under Murphy and Christie, she lent her vote to raise these taxes, despite New Jersey being an absolute tax nightmare for any resident.

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After she was sent to Congress, Pou continued her wreck-it-Ralph mentality, as her district has some of the highest poverty rates among congressional districts. She also opposed the Working Families Tax Cut, which has done wonders for middle-class families. The 2017 Trump tax cuts were made permanent and included popular provisions — which’s why Joe Biden didn’t move an inch to repeal them.

The point is, can New Jersey do better? Of course, it can. Pou is your typical Jersey Democrat, adroit at keeping out of trouble, taking what she can, and then moving on. She stands by, without hesitation, with some of the most corrupt elements in our state, while normal folks, without those political connections that roll around in her purse like nickels and dimes, are left behind.

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