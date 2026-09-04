This GOP Rep Deleted Her Tweet Bashing the Venezuelan Oil and Later Reposted One Supporting It

This happened last week, but it must be repeated. What the hell, lady? Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) wasn’t initially pleased with our historic oil deal with Venezuela, which could double our reserves and undercut Canada in their sloppy trade war with us. It’s a benchmark moment in the Donroe Doctrine. Salazar posted a tweet bashing the deal, then deleted it, and reposted a tweet in support. You cannot make this up, and it was seen by all (via NY Post):

Florida Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar did a quick about-face on President Trump’s massive Venezuela oil deal Saturday — deleting a social media post blasting the pact before returning to declare it was “a great deal” for America and the Venezuelan people

Salazar, who has been outspoken of communist Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez, took to X to declare that the pact would come to an end once President Trump’s term ends.

“Any oil “deal” with Venezuela’s interim regime has an expiration date: the day President Trump leaves the White House,” Salazar wrote on the site.

She later deleted the English and Spanish posts and returned about an hour later with a very different message.

“The U.S.-Venezuela oil deal is a great deal for the United States and the Venezuelan people,” she wrote.

“For years, China took advantage of Venezuela’s weakness to buy its oil at deep discounts. Now America is stepping in, and American investment and influence offer Venezuela a path toward prosperity, stability, and security.”