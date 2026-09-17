Did Democrats Just Side With Trump on This Issue?

This one might prompt you to check outside your window to see if pigs are flying.

House Democrats actually voted in favor of President Donald Trump’s anti-fraud agenda when they approved making the National Fraud Enforcement Division permanent on Thursday.

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From Fox News:

President Donald Trump's crackdown on government fraud is getting unexpected backup from a majority of House Democrats, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. More than 140 House Democrats voted with all Republicans to make the National Fraud Enforcement Division permanent on Wednesday. The bill passed in an overwhelming 352 to 72 vote, with all of its opponents being Democrats as well. Trump's White House first announced the creation of a new division within the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat fraud in January 2026, primarily targeting "fraud affecting the federal government, federally funded programs, and private citizens," according to a release by the administration. It was notably used as a cudgel against Trump's political enemies earlier this year, when Vice President JD Vance referred Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and state Attorney General Keith Ellison to the fraud division for a potential criminal investigation.

Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald: "Today’s record health care fraud charges and arrests makes clear that there is no case too big, no scheme too complex, and no hiding place too remote for our fraud-fighting team. In just 14 days, 455 defendants have been charged across… pic.twitter.com/qRmbso8X5h — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) June 23, 2026

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) expressed weak support for the measure, saying it “is hardly some kind of great breakthrough in law enforcement or criminal justice, but it is perhaps the least offensive piece of legislative flotsam and jetsam that has washed ashore in the last 48 hours of Republican chaos and retreat here in the House of Representatives.”

🔥🚨 BREAKING — The House just passed H.R.9576 - National Fraud Enforcement Division Act of 2026



That is the office Colin McDonald has been running — eighty defendants in eighty days in one program, 870,000 suspected PPP borrowers suspended.



"Millions in taxpayer dollars… pic.twitter.com/oLxYEL4mSm — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 16, 2026

The National Fraud Enforcement Division was created earlier in 2026 to investigate and prosecute fraudsters who steal taxpayer funds using a variety of methods. Trump announced the creation of the unit in January and instructed it to pursue criminal and civil fraud cases against those involved in schemes targeting government welfare programs as well as nonprofits and private citizens.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche formally established the division on April 7 and ordered it to take a coordinated approach to fraud against federal welfare programs.

The Government Accountability Office released a recent estimate saying the federal government loses between $233 billion and $521 billion every year to fraud.

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