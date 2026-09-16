This Dangerous Criminal Illegal Alien Is Exactly Who Roy Cooper Fought to Protect

Roy Cooper’s sanctuary-style immigration policies put North Carolinians at risk. Now, despite vetoing legislation three separate times that would have required greater cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE, Cooper wants another chance to govern, this time from the U.S. Senate.

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Roy Cooper is lying about keeping families safe.



Cooper released 4,200 criminals - 25 went on to murder innocent North Carolinians and he doesn't even know the victims' names.



Total disgrace. pic.twitter.com/LI8dL5Dhsu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2026

Consider yet another example, Esteban Vasallo Corteguera, a Cuban national who was arrested on drug charges in Franklin, North Carolina. That allegation was hardly the most alarming item on his record: Corteguera’s criminal history reportedly includes kidnapping, assault, and methamphetamine distribution.

Yet Corteguera is exactly the kind of offender who benefited from Roy Cooper’s administration, which blocked efforts to require local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration officials, an arrangement that leaves dangerous criminal aliens free to cycle back onto North Carolina’s streets.

🚨ROY COOPER'S WORST OF THE WORST WEDNESDAY



Meet Esteban Vasallo Corteguera, a criminal illegal from Cuba arrested for dangerous drugs in Franklin, North Carolina. He has been charged with a laundry list of crimes, including kidnapping, assault, and selling methamphetamine.… pic.twitter.com/aDwth8dBwK — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 16, 2026

His full record includes: first-degree kidnapping; assault inflicting serious injury; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; hindering law enforcement; felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; obtaining prescription drugs through fraud, forgery, or misrepresentation; selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or other location for controlled substances; conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana; and selling or delivering marijuana.

Roy Cooper says his release of 4,200 murderers, child predators and rapists was “something we wanted to do to protect the public.”



Has he lost his mind?!?



This was the worst decision made by a Governor in the history of NC. Cooper’s level of incompetence is stunning. pic.twitter.com/sN02PcLYZS — Michael Whatley (@WhatleyNC) September 14, 2026

"Corteguera is just another dangerous criminal illegal alien that Roy Cooper fought to protect from deportation," NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said. "Thanks to Cooper and his far-left agenda, North Carolina is less safe."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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