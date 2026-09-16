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This Dangerous Criminal Illegal Alien Is Exactly Who Roy Cooper Fought to Protect

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Sep 16, 2026 2:40 PM
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This Dangerous Criminal Illegal Alien Is Exactly Who Roy Cooper Fought to Protect
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

Roy Cooper’s sanctuary-style immigration policies put North Carolinians at risk. Now, despite vetoing legislation three separate times that would have required greater cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE, Cooper wants another chance to govern, this time from the U.S. Senate. 

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Consider yet another example, Esteban Vasallo Corteguera, a Cuban national who was arrested on drug charges in Franklin, North Carolina. That allegation was hardly the most alarming item on his record: Corteguera’s criminal history reportedly includes kidnapping, assault, and methamphetamine distribution. 

Yet Corteguera is exactly the kind of offender who benefited from Roy Cooper’s administration, which blocked efforts to require local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration officials, an arrangement that leaves dangerous criminal aliens free to cycle back onto North Carolina’s streets.

His full record includes: first-degree kidnapping; assault inflicting serious injury; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; hindering law enforcement; felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; obtaining prescription drugs through fraud, forgery, or misrepresentation; selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or other location for controlled substances; conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana; and selling or delivering marijuana.

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"Corteguera is just another dangerous criminal illegal alien that Roy Cooper fought to protect from deportation," NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia said. "Thanks to Cooper and his far-left agenda, North Carolina is less safe."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NORTH CAROLINA | ROY COOPER
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