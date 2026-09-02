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Oh, I'm Sure Abdul El-Sayed Was Real Happy When Hasan Piker Said This

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 02, 2026 6:55 AM
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Oh, I'm Sure Abdul El-Sayed Was Real Happy When Hasan Piker Said This
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed must be in trouble. He’s hiring people to smooth over relations with Jewish voters. He needs black votes to not hate him, but Hasan Piker, a supporter of his and a top streamer, is becoming a thorn in his side, and the prepackaged line for the media when asked about him isn’t working. Piker is a top leftist streamer, and a supporter of El-Sayed. 

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Yet, with the margins so volatile right now, and El-Sayed being on shakier political ground with black voters, Jewish voters, and some Haley Stevens people, his former primary opponent, the man must be moderate. 

And Piker just nuked that, saying that it’s perfectly valid to ask a candidate he supports if he or she agrees with what he says on his shows. El-Sayed wanted distance from Piker, and he just nuked it from orbit:

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Yeah, good luck with that, Abdul.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | BLACK LIVES MATTER | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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