Oh, I'm Sure Abdul El-Sayed Was Real Happy When Hasan Piker Said This

Abdul El-Sayed must be in trouble. He’s hiring people to smooth over relations with Jewish voters. He needs black votes to not hate him, but Hasan Piker, a supporter of his and a top streamer, is becoming a thorn in his side, and the prepackaged line for the media when asked about him isn’t working. Piker is a top leftist streamer, and a supporter of El-Sayed.

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Yet, with the margins so volatile right now, and El-Sayed being on shakier political ground with black voters, Jewish voters, and some Haley Stevens people, his former primary opponent, the man must be moderate.

And Piker just nuked that, saying that it’s perfectly valid to ask a candidate he supports if he or she agrees with what he says on his shows. El-Sayed wanted distance from Piker, and he just nuked it from orbit:

NEW: Abdul El-Sayed STILL refuses to disavow Hasan Piker!



Abdul keeps walking when asked to disavow Hasan Piker's comments about American Jews.



"Abdul, do you disavow Hasan Piker's comments on American Jews and your fellow Democratic candidates for Michigan?"



You can SEE how… pic.twitter.com/JpGRWN8ied — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

BREAKING: Hasan Piker makes it clear that it was Abdul El-Sayed who personally invited him on the campaign trail.



“He reached out to me and said ‘let’s do a campaign rally together.’” pic.twitter.com/OnNtfpX8wI — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 31, 2026

Piker: El-Sayed asked me to stump for him.



El-Sayed: I'm not interested in making this campaign about Piker.



That's just not how this works. pic.twitter.com/XixsVLr7fA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 30, 2026

Katy Tur: "Jewish voters are worried about your association with Hasan Piker. Why keep him so close?"



El-Sayed: "This campaign is not about a streamer from California"



Tur continues to press him, but he refuses to disavow Piker pic.twitter.com/fTcKDDGVhT — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) August 28, 2026

Abdul on Hasan Piker. "Here’s this one thing that Hasan said. Do you now condemn him and everything he stands for? And I’m like, in what f*cking world does the world work this way?"



"In what world would you condemn somebody for something that they’ve said?" pic.twitter.com/nM5MasV7Nu — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) August 27, 2026

Yeah, good luck with that, Abdul.

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