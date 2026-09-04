How Some Female Lindsay Clancy Jurors Reacted to the Mistrial Declaration. It's Not Shocking.

Lindsay Clancy wasn’t convicted of murdering her three kids. At least not yet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz had better refile the charges, Clancy’s mental health be damned. Judge William Sullivan finally declared a mistrial today after a week of jury deliberations, during which one juror, a patriot, was dead set on convicting Clancy. It was an 11-1 split in favor of a not-guilty verdict.

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Judge William Sullivan: "Members of the jury at this point, I’m going to declare that the jury is deadlocked. And I’m going to declare a mistrial." https://t.co/n7EnUUuFVZ pic.twitter.com/0XaX4We8qu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2026

Legal experts predicted a deadlocked jury, given the gravity of the case. Some jurors wore pink, a color symbolizing support for Clancy. Hordes of women, virtually all white, turned out to support Clancy, once again showing this cohort is Western Civilization's greatest internal threat.

Clancy’s defense attorney Kevin Reddington tried to boot this juror, claiming he lied under oath, and criticized the judge for being too soft in his instructions. That’s not good enough to remove a juror. Before a mistrial was declared, the judge gave Reddington an hour to file an appeal with the state supreme court, which rejected it (via NYT):

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington’s appeal filing to the MA Supreme Court, which includes Reddington accusing the lone holdout juror of being “biased” against those with “debilitating mental illness”, which he says is a protected… pic.twitter.com/yNpge94bEv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 4, 2026

It was a last-ditch effort. The judge, William Sullivan, had just announced that he planned to declare a mistrial because the jury had failed to come to unanimous agreement on a verdict. Ms. Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, asked the judge to send the jurors back to deliberation, but that request was denied. A minute passed, and just as the jury was on its way into the courtroom, Mr. Reddington stood up again to try something else. Referring to the situation as a “travesty,” Mr. Reddington appealed to a Massachusetts law that establishes the “general superintendence” of the state’s supreme judicial court and calls upon it to correct or prevent errors in the lower courts, as long as “no other remedy is expressly provided.” With some hesitation, Judge Sullivan allowed the emergency stay. “I’ll give you an hour,” he said.

It basically amounted to Reddington whining that his defense didn’t convince this one juror; therefore, this person must be biased against the mentally ill.

Outside the courthouse, Cruz was lambasted by Clancy clowns, and one reporter asked whether his prosecution was “insensitive.” Three children are dead. As expected from an amoral blue state like Massachusetts, dead babies aren’t considered people, I guess.

🚨 The District Attorney just CLAPPED BACK at a "reporter" who asked him if his prosecution of Lindsay Clancy was "insensitive"



"Insensitive?! Insensitive is KlLLING 3 CHILDREN! Insensitive is IGNORING those facts."



"We have an obligation to stand up for those [kids] and seek… pic.twitter.com/VKb6NsGEB0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2026

🚨 WTF?! DERANGED Lindsay Clancy fans are SCREAMING at the District Attorney while he attempts to give a press conference



These people need to be INSTITUTIONALIZED



"You only cared when the kids were dead! Why don't you care about the mother?!"



Just VILE. pic.twitter.com/aPimy7EG4l — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: The District Attorney in the Lindsay Clancy trial just got EMOTIONAL while honoring the three children kiIIed by Clancy



These BABIES were the victims. NOT Lindsay.



"Our priority has ALWAYS been to fight for Cora, for Dawson, and for Callan."



"The facts are Lindsey… pic.twitter.com/lfFamogYy8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2026

Mr. Cruz also said these Lululemon whack jobs doxxed victim advocates that were fighting for justice for Clancy's three dead children:

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🚨 The District Attorney in the Lindsay Clancy case just WENT OFF on the deranged TikTok women who DOXED and THREATENED the victim advocates representing the three deceased children



DISGUSTING people.



"The way they were vilified and portrayed on social media is disgusting to… pic.twitter.com/rrjSib0cdJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2026

We also learned that the foreperson, a woman, was the one who tipped off Reddington that a juror was causing a problem. As the mistrial was declared, the female members of the jury reacted as expected: one clenched her fists, another couldn’t even open her eyes, and another nodded her head “no.”

Lindsey Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington says he’s “so proud” of the jury foreperson, who he says was a female, for identifying the lone juror who was holding out and calling it out in a note to the court. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 4, 2026

CNN describes female Clancy jurors as judge spoke after declaring mistrial:



"There was one female juror that was nodding her head, 'Noooo.'"



"Another female juror was clenching her hands into fists."



"One female juror would not even open her eyes."



Imagine what the man who… pic.twitter.com/YuQ1Mbl9m4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 4, 2026

Clancy killed her kids with exercise bands in January 2023, slashed her wrists, and was left paralyzed after she jumped out of a window. She’s been remanded to the loony bin until further notice, where she’s resided since the killings.

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🚨 Lindsay Clancy's attorney is SUPER giddy about the total HORSESHlT being pushed by deranged true crime wine moms on TlkTok



It's FAR beyond time to nuke TlkTok. It's rotting women's brains.



"It's amazing what people on TlkTok and on lnstagram... how they're able to ferret out… pic.twitter.com/1G9aOp4NLM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 4, 2026

Refile the charges, Plymouth County DA. Do it now.

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