DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

How Some Female Lindsay Clancy Jurors Reacted to the Mistrial Declaration. It's Not Shocking.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 04, 2026 3:40 PM
Advertisement
How Some Female Lindsay Clancy Jurors Reacted to the Mistrial Declaration. It's Not Shocking.
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Lindsay Clancy wasn’t convicted of murdering her three kids. At least not yet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz had better refile the charges, Clancy’s mental health be damned. Judge William Sullivan finally declared a mistrial today after a week of jury deliberations, during which one juror, a patriot, was dead set on convicting Clancy. It was an 11-1 split in favor of a not-guilty verdict.

Advertisement

Legal experts predicted a deadlocked jury, given the gravity of the case. Some jurors wore pink, a color symbolizing support for Clancy. Hordes of women, virtually all white, turned out to support Clancy, once again showing this cohort is Western Civilization's greatest internal threat. 

Clancy’s defense attorney Kevin Reddington tried to boot this juror, claiming he lied under oath, and criticized the judge for being too soft in his instructions. That’s not good enough to remove a juror. Before a mistrial was declared, the judge gave Reddington an hour to file an appeal with the state supreme court, which rejected it (via NYT):

It was a last-ditch effort. The judge, William Sullivan, had just announced that he planned to declare a mistrial because the jury had failed to come to unanimous agreement on a verdict.

Ms. Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, asked the judge to send the jurors back to deliberation, but that request was denied. A minute passed, and just as the jury was on its way into the courtroom, Mr. Reddington stood up again to try something else.

Referring to the situation as a “travesty,” Mr. Reddington appealed to a Massachusetts law that establishes the “general superintendence” of the state’s supreme judicial court and calls upon it to correct or prevent errors in the lower courts, as long as “no other remedy is expressly provided.”

With some hesitation, Judge Sullivan allowed the emergency stay. “I’ll give you an hour,” he said.

Recommended
This DSA Leader Is a Working Class Fraud and Now Activists Want Him Ousted From the Party Amy Curtis The Lindsay Clancy Case Officially Ends in a Mistrial, So What Happens Next? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It basically amounted to Reddington whining that his defense didn’t convince this one juror; therefore, this person must be biased against the mentally ill. 

Outside the courthouse, Cruz was lambasted by Clancy clowns, and one reporter asked whether his prosecution was “insensitive.” Three children are dead. As expected from an amoral blue state like Massachusetts, dead babies aren’t considered people, I guess. 

Mr. Cruz also said these Lululemon whack jobs doxxed victim advocates that were fighting for justice for Clancy's three dead children: 

Advertisement

We also learned that the foreperson, a woman, was the one who tipped off Reddington that a juror was causing a problem. As the mistrial was declared, the female members of the jury reacted as expected: one clenched her fists, another couldn’t even open her eyes, and another nodded her head “no.”

Clancy killed her kids with exercise bands in January 2023, slashed her wrists, and was left paralyzed after she jumped out of a window. She’s been remanded to the loony bin until further notice, where she’s resided since the killings. 

Advertisement

Refile the charges, Plymouth County DA. Do it now. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS | MENTAL HEALTH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

This DSA Leader Is a Working Class Fraud and Now Activists Want Him Ousted From the Party

This DSA Leader Is a Working Class Fraud and Now Activists Want Him Ousted From the Party

Amy Curtis
The Lindsay Clancy Case Officially Ends in a Mistrial, So What Happens Next?

The Lindsay Clancy Case Officially Ends in a Mistrial, So What Happens Next?

Amy Curtis
Was Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo Actually Fired? Here's What Her Lawyer Said.

Was Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo Actually Fired? Here's What Her Lawyer Said.

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos