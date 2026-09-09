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How Brandon Gill Kicked Off His Address at the GOP Midterm Convention Was Hilarious

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 09, 2026 6:55 PM
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How Brandon Gill Kicked Off His Address at the GOP Midterm Convention Was Hilarious
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

At any deep-blue bastion with a speaker, you’ll always have some blue-haired freak say we stand on stolen ground or something. Canadians say it, too. It’s stupid. No one cares — as if we’re, like, what, going to give it back. Hell no. There was a war. The Indians lost, and that’s life. 

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Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), one of the firebrands who spearhead skewing Democratic talking points, addressed the GOP midterm convention in Dallas, mocking this tradition, and it didn’t disappoint. Nick Sortor’s clip captured the hilarity:

"Now, I think it's only appropriate that we kick this convention off properly with a land acknowledgment. I'd like to acknowledge that we stand here today in the state of Texas and the United States of America, the ancestral homeland of great American PATRIOTS, pioneers and explorers who put down roots, fought for freedom all over the globe, and bled and died to build the greatest civilization EVER KNOWN to man."

"My friends, we live in the finest country in the history of the world, and we're NO LONGER going to apologize for that."

"There's another political movement in our country right now that doesn't believe that America is, or ever was great. They sometimes call themselves socialists, some even call themselves communists, but most of them simply go by Democrats."

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Nicely done, Congressman. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics BRANDON GILL | GOP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS | USA | RNC
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