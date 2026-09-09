Fetterman Is Going to Drop Something Big at the GOP's Midterm Convention Tonight





Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is a dead man walking right now. As a Democrat, he’s likely to get a primary challenger who will get close to 70 percent of the vote. Fetterman’s approval has totally collapsed with Keystone Democrats. Switching parties might not be an option since PA Republicans will vote for the reliably conservative candidate; Fetterman has admitted he’s very much on the other side of the GOP’s big battles.

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But things can change.

One thing that could help Fetterman break from his current party affiliation is if his party becomes anti-Israel. Arguably, they’re already there, but as the GOP kicks off its midterm convention, he’s about to drop a video where he praises Trump. Does this mean he’s breaking up with his party (via Axios):

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) is preparing to make a bombshell appearance Wednesday night at the GOP convention, in a video praising President Trump and Republican Sen. Dave McCormick for helping America's steel industry, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Fetterman's stunning turn — a Democratic senator in a supporting role at the GOP's showcase campaign event, fewer than eight weeks before the Nov. 3 midterms — marks a dramatic escalation in Fetterman's growing estrangement from his party. Fetterman isn't expected to announce that he's switching parties, sources tell Axios. But he is going to distance himself from socialism in the Democratic Party's left wing, sources familiar with the situation said. Democrats are certain to see the cameo as political mutiny — and it will supercharge questions about whether he'll ultimately leave the Democratic Party before he's up for reelection in 2028. It's also a major coup for Trump, who has long reveled at the idea of winning over former Democrats to his side. If Fetterman were to eventually switch parties, it would make Democrats' uphill battle to take control of the Senate much more difficult. They currently need to flip four seats, including some in red states, to win a majority.

Okay, he’s not going to officially declare it, but for base Democrats, this is it. He might as well switch parties now, or, in their ghoulish eyes, drop dead.

Here's the GOP midterms convention crowd's reaction to seeing a Democrat, @SenFettermanPA, who gave a surprise video speech to introduce Republican @SenMcCormickPA pic.twitter.com/CgumYBKAeM — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 9, 2026

Based John Fetterman 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/VtEf1Lmw9N — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 9, 2026





UPDATE: It was mostly a nice introduction video for Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA). Fetterman vowed to never attack him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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