CBS News Says Abdul El-Sayed Is the Real Victim of 9/11

We do not despise the media enough. We are a little more than a week away from the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, and CBS News decided that Abdul El-Sayed, the Muslim in Michigan running for the Senate, is the real victim of the attacks that killed almost 3,000 innocent Americans.

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This really is a take, and more evidence that we do not despise the media enough.

As the nation prepares to mark 25 years since Sept. 11, 2001, Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, may be facing the risk of renewed scrutiny and fresh political attack. https://t.co/BHsuxDhOZj — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2026

Here's more:

El-Sayed is a leader of a new crop of candidates from a wing of his party that opposed American wars and capitalized on anger over anti-Arab sentiment in a state with a robust and active Muslim community. But now he is attempting to adapt — and in some cases delete — past statements that may run afoul of a broad, general election audience. As El-Sayed heads into the fall general election campaign against Republican Rep. Mike Rogers, El-Sayed, a former public health official, has already been forced to distance himself from the views of Hasan Piker, a popular Twitch streamer who has appeared at El-Sayed's campaign events and who generated controversy for declaring that "America deserved 9/11" before later retracting the remark. Meanwhile, El-Sayed's past references to the deadly attacks have continued to surface, including two deleted social media posts verified by CBS News that have not been previously reported. In those posts, he calls for the American public to muster the same outrage for the COVID-19 death toll that they displayed after 9/11. In one, from April 2020, El-Sayed compared the nearly 3,000 Americans killed on Sept. 11 to the mounting COVID-19 death toll and argued for a response commensurate with the nation's post-9/11 mobilization. In another, El-Sayed wrote that because more Americans had died from COVID than in the Sept. 11 attacks, he hoped "that means we'll spend the next ten years fighting a war for public health & against poverty ... like we launched a global #WaronTerror after 9/11. We could save lives rather than take them."

Ah. So a guy who trivialized Islamic terrorist attacks is being made to explain his views. That's not news. That's politics.

Remember, El-Sayed also dismissed the attempted terror attack at a Michigan synagogue as justified outrage. A Hezbollah-linked terrorist drove a car to the synagogue with the express intent of murdering Jewish children in retaliation for Israeli strikes that killed Hezbollah terrorists.

El-Sayed simply said of that attack, "Hurt people hurt people." His campaign is doing damage control over that and hemorrhaging support among Jews and non-insane Democrats.

They are the embodiment of what Norm said in that post.

What happened on Sept 11, 2001 that would invite scrutiny into El-Sayed's prior statements, CBS? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) August 31, 2026

Please, explain CBS.

What's really funny is a bunch of leftists are also mad about this, claiming it inspires Islamophobia.

Hi @CBS @CBSNews @bariweiss do you think it's super offensive and disgusting and Islamophobic to do a tweet about the potential first ever Muslim Democratic senator which begins by referencing 9/11? https://t.co/vLWH0BWF7D — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 31, 2026

So good work all around.

Well well well if it isn't the consequences of his own actions https://t.co/UYosySRe2k — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 31, 2026

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Democrats hate being held accountable for what they've said in the past.

September 11 was a terrorist attack. Nothing compares to it, just like when the Left tries to compare run-of-the-mill Republicans and Republican policies as the same as Nazis and the Holocaust. The terrorist attacks were carried out by Muslims who hated America, and now Democrats are overrun by socialists and Islamists who hate America.

Pointing that out is not Islamophobia, and El-Sayed is not the victim here.

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