And There It Is: CNN Guest Says Lindsay Clancy Trial Was About Race

You knew this media reaction was coming.

Update: The judge has just given Lindsay Clancy's attorney ONE HOUR to file a stay before a mistrial is officially declared.



Frustrations are brewing inside the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/dC7YSUGt5e https://t.co/KrPThfyZnQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2026

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A mistrial was about to be declared in the Lindsay Clancy trial, though the final judgment is on hold as defense lawyer Kevin Reddington appeals to the state supreme court. We’ll get to that in a second. For now, watch what Tia Mitchell, Washington bureau chief for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, had to say about the trial. Yes, race and gender were involved, because that’s what’s really at the heart of this case, right? That Clancy raised $1 million for her defense because she’s a white woman:

CNN panelist on Lindsay Clancy trial: We can‘t ignore the nuance of race, not just gender. We can‘t ignore the optics of why does this trial draw so much attention when there are other things we could be focusing on? At the end of the day, when you talk about who gets to raise… pic.twitter.com/5ikUYwiZq1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2026

We can‘t ignore the nuance of race, not just gender. We can‘t ignore the optics of why does this trial draw so much attention when there are other things we could be focusing on? At the end of the day, when you talk about who gets to raise $1 million when they‘re accused of killing three children, we just can‘t ignore some of those optics and dynamics.

You know what, let’s level here. I think Tia might be right. If Clancy were black, this wouldn’t have lasted a week. I get it, but now is not the time to toss out a race lecture.

The overriding aspect is not just the ongoing mental health crutch that’s being used to trivialize child murder here, but the hordes of women who empathize with Clancy- to say nothing, most of her supporters, virtually all white women, have followed this case on TikTok. The place that tried to blame the husband, Patrick, for murdering the kids — that’s not even remotely close to the facts. Some argued that because his fingerprints are all over the house, something is up. Well, yes, he lives there. Everything spewed by the Clancy camp is what you’d expect to hear from a bunch of stupid, whiny, white women who’ve consumed too much white wine.

For now, the case’s final verdict is on hold. If a mistrial is indeed handed down, Plymouth DA’s office plans to refile. Mr. Reddington warns that his client cannot mentally take another trial. Well, then, don’t murder your kids, lady.

The Clancy case has spawned a deluge of emotions that have exposed a gross gender divide over the case, with some spewing unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that Clancy’s husband, Patrick, committed the crime. It’s led to a wild debate about postpartum psychosis and overmedication, while ignoring that Clancy did kill her kids — a point that even her defense team does not argue against.

Lindsay Clancy murdered her three children with exercise bands in January 2023. She faced four possible outcomes: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and acquittal of Clancy by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. And then a flat-out not-guilty verdict.

More on what Reddington's appeal to the state supreme court (via NYT):

Just as the judge was about to formally declare a mistrial in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy on Friday morning, her lawyer made an extraordinary appeal for an emergency stay. It was a last-ditch effort. The judge, William Sullivan, had just announced that he planed to declare a mistrial because the jury had failed come to unanimous agreement on a verdict. Ms. Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, asked the judge to send the jurors back to deliberation, but that request was denied. A minute passed, and just as the jury was on its way into the courtroom, Mr. Reddington stood up again to try something else. Referring to the situation as a “travesty,” Mr. Reddington appealed to a Massachusetts law that establishes the “general superintendence” of the state’s supreme judicial court and calls upon it to correct or prevent errors in the lower courts, as long as “no other remedy is expressly provided.”

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As noted, he has an hour to file that appeal.

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